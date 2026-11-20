PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: India recorded approximately 3.28 crore overseas departures by Indian nationals in 2025, reflecting the growing importance of convenient tour services. For travellers looking to buy the same day before flight departure, arranging travel insurance online offers a practical option.

HDFC ERGO makes it easier for eligible travellers to purchase travel insurance digitally, even on their departure day. This allows them to arrange suitable coverage before leaving India, subject to plan eligibility and purchase conditions.

Growing Overseas Departures Put Convenience in Focus

The Ministry of Tourism's 2025 figure represents departures, not 3.28 crore different travellers. It nevertheless shows why accessible tour services matter to people leaving India. Some journeys are booked months ahead; others come together much faster.

Insurance may be among the final arrangements, especially when travellers are occupied with visas, work schedules or family commitments. Secure digital options give eligible customers another way to complete this task without making a separate visit to an office. This matters when departure schedules change unexpectedly.

Same-Day Purchase Has a Clear Deadline

HDFC ERGO states that eligible travellers can acquire international travel insurance even on their departure day. The condition is important: the plan must be bought before the trip starts, while the person is still in India. A fresh plan cannot be purchased after leaving the country.

Same-day availability should therefore not be confused with cover for an event that has already happened. Travellers should complete the transaction early enough to review the issued certificate before travelling. Avoid leaving secure until boarding has started.

Online Steps Keep the Purchase Process Straightforward

The insurer's digital journey lets customers enter their destination, travel dates and personal information, then review available plans. The usual sequence includes:

- Selecting the trip type and entering the intended journey dates.

- Providing accurate traveller details and declarations requested during purchase.

- Reviewing medical and travel benefits before choosing a plan.

- Completing payment and downloading the issued policy document.

This makes the secure process accessible without physical paperwork, although issuance and eligibility remain subject to the insurer's requirements. Check traveller details carefully before confirming payment.

Choosing Cover Still Requires Attention

A convenient, secure process does not mean all policies provide identical benefits. Explorers should assess emergency medical expenses, hospital assistance and any relevant baggage or journey disruption benefits. Coverage for trip cancellation, for example, depends on specified insured reasons and cannot be assumed for every change of plan.

The destination matters too. Certain visa applications require particular medical safety netprovisions, so tourists should check official entry requirements and the certificate wording before making a selection. Available benefits differ between some policy variants.

Different Journeys Call for Different Plans

Someone making one overseas holiday may consider single-trip cover, while a frequent flyer may compare annual multi-trip options. Annual policies generally have a maximum duration for each journey, even when the plan remains valid for a year.

Families should confirm that everyone travelling is included, and students may need benefits suited to longer stays. HDFC ERGO lists different tour plans online, allowing customers to review their features against the trip they are actually taking. Eligibility and limits vary across selected plans.

Policy Details Matter Before Boarding

After payment, the issued schedule should show the correct traveller names, destination, dates and protection period. Keep the certificate available on your phone and in an accessible email account. Save the emergency assistance number separately, as internet access may be unreliable during the journey.

If any information is incorrect or issuance remains pending, contact the insurer before departure. A successful payment message by itself should not replace checking that the actual policy has been issued. Accurate records support requests for overseas assistance.

A Practical Option, Not a Substitute for Planning

Same-day online acquisition offers flexibility when insurance has been left until close to departure. Tourists still benefit from arranging cover earlier, particularly when they need to compare medical benefits or meet visa conditions. The key is to complete the process before the journey begins and read the policy rather than relying on speed alone.

HDFC ERGO's digital option supports that final preparation step, subject to eligibility, coverage conditions and the dates shown on the issued policy. Earlier purchases allow time for correcting mistakes.

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