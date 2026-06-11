With AI scrutiny growing in debt collection, DROS.ai launches voice agents with compliance guardrails

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 11: At a time when the debt collection industry is grappling with compliance challenges arising from the use of AI voice agents, DROS.ai offers a compliant and responsible alternative. Voice-based collection calls remain one of the most closely regulated touchpoints in the debt recovery process, with organizations facing significant risks of violating requirements under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) and similar regulations when AI systems operate without adequate customer context and built-in safeguards.

The platform today launched much-awaited AI voice agents for debt collection and recovery. Through this new feature, DROS allows every call to start with full account history, compliance rules, and next-step logic already loaded - AI voice agents for collections built for speed, accuracy, and regulated industries.

It's pivotal for all organizations to deploy smart AI solutions, especially during turbulent times, as now, when industries are vulnerable to frequent sophisticated fraud on a large scale.

A recent Thomson Reuters report states that with compliance and risk management evolving at a rapid scale, criminals are making efficient utilization of AI, automation, and cryptocurrency to carry out fraudulent activities.

Additionally, another report from ITPro.com notes that one-in-five organizations have reported "losing more than $1 million annually," mostly due to security and compliance failures accounting for almost 30%, and that isn't a small number.

As AI voice agents become increasingly common in debt collection workflows, ensuring that every customer interaction remains context-aware, compliant, and auditable has emerged as a critical industry requirement--one that many conventional AI calling solutions struggle to address.

Given the current situation, those organizations that have robust speed and control will survive, something which DROS's latest feature addresses.

How DROS leverages contextual intelligence to transform AI-powered collections

To address these challenges, DROS developed AI voice agents that load complete account context before every interaction, enabling more informed, compliant, and effective customer engagement.

DROS further supports inbound and outbound agents, finally helping with scripting and ruling with its in-built guardrails. The specialty of DROS agents is that they do not indulge in dialing cold but loading the full account picture before speaking a single word - so every call picks up exactly where the last interaction left off.

It further supports:

- Payment history and broken promises to pay (PTPs)

- Open disputes and hardship flags

- Recent SMS, email, and portal activity

- Agent notes, language, and call preferences

Elated about the new feature, Anshul Shrivastava, CEO, Vodex, said, "Most AI voice tools in collections are essentially cold-dialers with a script. We built DROS differently, every call starts with the full account picture, the compliance rules, and the history of every prior interaction. Our customers are already seeing results from 15-second live user verification to parallel voice and SMS automation across purpose-built AI voice agents. See how one customer put it into practice."

As of now, DROS continues to expand its AI-native collections engagement platform, with new capabilities in development across debt recovery and receivables workflows. The company's focus remains on giving collection teams the context, control, and compliance they need to operate at scale.

Talking of its broader mission, it aims to build the most complete AI engagement layer for collections. The company looks forward to serving the regulated industries in the best possible manner, while establishing itself as a robust platform for debt collection. For more information please visit DROS.

FAQs

- What's DROS.ai?

An AI-powered engagement OS for collection teams that brings debtor outreach, account workflows, and recovery operations into one platform.

- Can DROS AI voice agents work in first party and third party collections programs?

Yes, DROS supports first-party in-house collection teams, third-party collection agencies, and debt buyers on the same platform. Compliance rule sets, scripts, and guardrails are configurable per portfolio per program.

- Can we test the voice agent before going live in production?

Yes. DROS includes a test call where user can preview the agent's voice, listen to a simulated call with their actual script and account variables, and make adjustments before enabling the agent in production.

About DROS.ai

DROS.ai is an AI-native operating layer built for modern collections, helping teams manage engagement, context, prioritization, and execution without adding more fragmentation. It makes sure that debt buyers, lenders, and in-house receivables teams connect voice, SMS, email, workflows, and account decisions into one operating layer.

Media contact

For media queries, please contact

contact@dros.ai

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)