With 'Bahuon Ko Kyun?' Geetha Priya Makes Her Singing Debut with a Song About Women, Dreams and Identity

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 26: Crescendo Music has released Bahuon Ko Kyun?, a new single conceptualised, produced and sung by educationist, philanthropist, actor and producer Geetha Priya, marking her debut as a singer and songwriter.

At the heart of the song is a simple yet thought-provoking question: Why should marriage change a woman's right to dream?

Why should a daughter-in-law have to give up her education, career, creative interests or personal ambitions after marriage? And why should pursuing something for herself be seen as a choice against her family?

YouTube Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=514_LVfwKfQ & list=RD514_LVfwKfQ & start_radio=1

Bahuon Ko Kyun? seeks to open up this conversation through music, encouraging families to look at women not only through their roles as wives or daughters-in-law, but also as individuals with aspirations, talents and dreams of their own.

For Geetha Priya, the idea comes from observing women around her and seeing how marriage can sometimes alter the way their ambitions are perceived.

"Empowerment is not about choosing between family and ambition. It is about creating families where both can coexist. A woman can love her family and still want to learn, work, create or pursue something that gives her a sense of fulfilment."

The song features lyrics by Alok Ranjan Jha, composition by Santosh R Nair, and direction by Eliezer Sircar, with Geetha Priya conceptualising, producing and lending her voice to the track.

Beyond being a musical debut, Bahuon Ko Kyun? engages with a social conversation that continues to resonate across families. The song does not position ambition and family as opposing forces. Instead, it asks whether women can be encouraged to retain their individuality while embracing the responsibilities and relationships that come with marriage.

Geetha Priya's interest in socially relevant subjects also extends to her earlier creative work. Her association with films such as Thayavva, which addressed the issue of female infanticide, and Aparachithe reflects her interest in stories that encourage audiences to look at familiar social realities from a different perspective.

With Bahuon Ko Kyun?, she takes that conversation into the world of music.

For Geetha, music offers a different and perhaps more intimate way of connecting with audiences.

"Music has a way of reaching people differently. Sometimes a song can make you pause and think about something that you may have otherwise taken for granted."

That is ultimately what Bahuon Ko Kyun? hopes to achieve. Rather than offering a lecture or prescribing an answer, the song poses a question and leaves listeners to reflect on it within the context of their own families.

For Geetha Priya, the message is rooted in empathy and dignity -- that becoming a wife or daughter-in-law should not mean losing the person one was before marriage.

The song asks families to pause, look at the women in their lives and consider a simple possibility: What if, instead of asking her to give up on her dreams, we simply said, "Go ahead. Why not?"

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