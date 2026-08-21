Wizzmoni Partners with Oman Air to Launch AI-Powered Co-Branded 'Wizz Voyager' Multi-Currency Travel Card

PRNewswire

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 20: Wizzmoni Financial Services Ltd and Oman Air have partnered to launch the co-branded Wizz Voyager Multi-Currency Card, an AI-powered travel card supporting multiple global currencies. Bringing together Wizzmoni's fintech capabilities with Oman Air's international network, the partnership delivers a more seamless travel experience by integrating payments, rewards, and travel benefits into a single platform.

Designed for frequent travelers, students, and professionals, the card supports multiple global currencies while delivering a seamless digital forex experience with real-time tracking and smart financial controls. The partnership supports Oman Air's broader strategy of extending the customer experience beyond the flight through integrated travel services and value-added retail solutions.

Surya Kuchibotla, Vice President - Retailing, Ancillary & Commerce, Oman Air, explains, "As customer expectations continue to evolve, partnerships such as this allow us to extend the Oman Air experience beyond the airport, creating greater value throughout the entire travel journey. Our partnership with Wizzmoni reflects that vision by combining travel and payments into one seamless experience, giving guests greater flexibility while unlocking meaningful rewards every time they travel. The Wizz Voyager Card complements our wider retail and ancillary strategy, making international travel simpler, more connected, and more rewarding."

The card transforms everyday spending into travel opportunities, offering customers access to Oman Air flight vouchers, upgrades, and exclusive travel benefits through milestone-based rewards. Customers can also explore Oman Air holidays and ancillary services directly through Wizz Voyager's digital platforms, creating a unified journey from planning to payments.

"Wizz Voyager Card is built for the new-age global traveller where every swipe unlocks value, and every journey becomes more rewarding. This is a bold step towards creating a truly connected travel and payment ecosystem," said Amir Nagammy, Founder & Group CEO, Wizz Financial.

"At Wizzmoni, we are committed to elevating every aspect of the customer travel journey. This partnership brings together innovation and experience to deliver greater value, convenience, and memorable moments for international travelers worldwide," said CA Krishnan R, Director & CEO, Wizzmoni India.

The card will be available across Oman Air counters, Wizzmoni branches, and authorized partners, ensuring easy access and a seamless onboarding experience in a digital onboarding process delivering frictionless experience to customers.

About Oman Air

Oman Air (WY), a member of the oneworld Alliance, began operations in 1993. Initially founded to serve important domestic routes, it has since undergone rapid growth and is today recognised as a major international carrier connecting cities around the world to Oman's stunning nature, rich heritage and welcoming culture.

The award-winning airline has been instrumental in transforming Muscat into one of the Middle East's most desirable travel destinations, while supporting adjacent commercial, industrial and tourism activities. With a young and modern fleet including, among others, fuel-efficient Boeing 737 and 787 Dreamliner aircraft, which feature luxuriously appointed interiors, Oman Air is renowned for its exceptional products and services, both in the air and on the ground, and for the signature Omani hospitality it offers to every guest throughout their journey.

About Wizzmoni:

Wizzmoni (formerly Unimoni) is an NBFC and AD-II licensed financial services provider with more than 350 branches across India, offering digital wallet solutions, multi-currency travel cards, foreign exchange, send money abroad services, Gold loan, digital payments, and insurance. Wizzmoni is a flagship brand of Wizz Financial.

About Wizz Voyager Card:

Wizz Voyager is an AI-powered multi-currency prepaid travel card designed for global travelers, including students, professionals, and tourists. Supporting more than 35 currencies, it delivers a seamless digital forex experience through a feature-rich mobile app with real-time tracking and smart financial controls.

Built on Wizz Financial's proprietary end-to-end issuing and processing platform, Wizz Voyager is among the few fintech offerings globally with complete control over card issuance and management. Issued in partnership with VISA, it combines global acceptance with next-generation agility, while supporting a wide range of currencies, including several that are rarely available in the Indian market.

About Wizz Financial:

Wizz Financial, a regional fintech platform transforming cross-border money movement and digital lending across strategic economic corridors spanning India, the GCC, Southeast Asia, and the United States. Headquartered in the UAE and India, Wizz Financial operates a hybrid neo-banking model that combines a unified digital wallet ecosystem with physical infrastructure to serve customers in both their home and resident jurisdictions through a single platform.

Committed to delivering convenient and reliable financial solutions, Wizzmoni continues to empower customers with seamless financial services. www.wizzvoyager.com | www.wizzfinancial.com | www.wizzmoni.com | 1800 102 0555 | customercare@wizzmoni.com

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