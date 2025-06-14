Woh Kahani Brings Indian Stories to Life Through Audio, Anytime Anywhere

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 14: India's love for stories is timeless. From listening grandmother's folktales to cassette-era radio dramas, Indian audience have always loved storytelling. But in today's digital world, due to busy schedules, that storytelling charm is fading away. This is not because users don't want to hear but because they simply don't have that much time. Most of the platforms have video content dominating most content platforms. Many people find it hard to consume screen-based entertainment while multitasking. Whether commuting, cooking, or studying, screens aren't always an option. They want something they can use to entertain themselves, but without video.

India has over 690 million smartphone users. The need of audio consumption is rising continuously, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. India is witnessing a need of audio content. People want regional content on platforms in their own languages. Although it is finally getting the spotlight it deserves, yet most global platforms still focus heavily on English or lack culturally relevant narratives. This gap between demand and representation has created a need for a platform that speaks -- quite literally -- in India's many languages.

Woh Kahani is an audio storytelling platform created by Yishafun Solution Private Limited. It aims to revive India's storytelling heritage in a format built for the modern, multitasking listener. They have over 3,000 stories and 10,000+ episodes across Hindi and various Indian languages. The platform offers an immersive experience in love, mystery, comedy, devotion, and even self-help.

"Why should Indian stories be lost in translation or buried under global noise?" That's the vision behind Woh Kahani. It is a platform that doesn't just play stories but brings them alive in voices people relate to. Built for listeners on the move, the app uses smart tech like personalized playlists, listener behavior insights, and curated recommendations to ensure every session feels tailor-made.

Woh Kahani collaborates with regional artists, voice actors, and cultural experts. This is exactly what the Indian audience wants. Woh Kahani has carved a niche for itself by delivering just that.

Its standout achievement? Users spend an average of 45 minutes per session. And unlike many platforms that treat Indian languages as an afterthought, Woh Kahani puts them front and center. They are offering one of the largest Indian language audio libraries available today.

Audio content consumption in India is expected to grow 4x by 2027, according to industry reports. Platforms like Woh Kahani are not just riding this wave. They're shaping it. Their future plans include launch in Indian diaspora markets, expand the story library, and integrate voice assistants and smart speakers. The app is gearing up for its next big chapter with all this.

About Woh Kahani

Woh Kahani is an Indian audio storytelling platform developed by Yishafun Solution Private Limited. It offers over 3,000 stories and 10,000 episodes across Indian languages. It is working on bringing cultural tales, folk narratives, and modern fiction to life for the multitasking Indian listener. The app is available on Android, iOS, and web.

Learn more at: https://wohkahani.com/

