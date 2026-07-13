Women Entrepreneurs Shivani Sharma and Khushboo Singh Launch Boonne Fashions, Bringing a Fresh Vision to India's Premium Fashion

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 13: Boonne Fashions Apparel has officially entered India's premium fashion segment with a vision to deliver contemporary clothing that combines comfort, quality, and timeless design. Built around the belief that fashion should be both stylish and practical, the brand seeks to cater to consumers looking for versatile wardrobe essentials that seamlessly adapt to their everyday lifestyles. Every collection reflects a strong emphasis on premium fabrics, refined craftsmanship, and modern silhouettes that prioritize both elegance and ease of wear. Rather than chasing short-lived trends, Boonne Fashions Apparel aims to create enduring fashion pieces that celebrate individuality while offering long-lasting quality. With a customer-centric approach and a commitment to thoughtful design, the brand is positioning itself as a fresh entrant in India's growing premium apparel market.

At the core of Boonne Fashions Apparel is a philosophy that premium fashion should be accessible, functional, and relevant to evolving consumer preferences. The brand focuses on creating collections that balance sophisticated aesthetics with everyday practicality through breathable fabrics, meticulous tailoring, and versatile designs suited for multiple occasions. Every garment is designed to inspire confidence while ensuring comfort remains uncompromised. Looking ahead, Boonne Fashions Apparel plans to expand its presence across multiple platforms while broadening its product portfolio to meet the needs of a wider audience. As demand continues to grow for thoughtfully designed premium apparel, the brand aims to establish itself as a trusted destination for consumers seeking quality, style, and value in equal measure.

The brand is led by Director Shivani Sharma, also known as Shivani Kumari, along with entrepreneur Khushboo Singh, who have come together with a shared vision of building a contemporary fashion label rooted in quality, comfort, and individuality. Combining creative insight with a customer-centric approach, the duo aims to create apparel that resonates with the preferences of today's consumers while maintaining premium standards of craftsmanship. Speaking about the launch, Shivani Sharma said, "Fashion has always been a deeply personal form of expression for me. With Boonne Fashions Apparel, I wanted to create something that goes beyond trends--a brand that stands for comfort, confidence, and individuality. This is not just about clothing; it's about empowering people to feel their best every day." Together, Shivani Sharma and Khushboo Singh envision Boonne Fashions Apparel as a brand that delivers timeless fashion with a modern perspective and creates lasting value for customers.

With its focus on quality craftsmanship, timeless aesthetics, and consumer-first design, Boonne Fashions Apparel is preparing to roll out its collections across select platforms, with plans for further expansion in the coming months. The brand's long-term objective is to build a strong presence in India's premium fashion market by consistently delivering apparel that aligns with changing lifestyles and consumer expectations. By blending contemporary design with functionality and comfort, Boonne Fashions Apparel aims to create lasting value while establishing itself as a promising new name in the country's evolving fashion industry

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