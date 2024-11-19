Women Kabaddi League (WKL) Opens Nationwide Trials - Your Chance to Shine in WKL 2025!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 19: The Women Kabaddi League (WKL), India's premier platform dedicated to promoting women's kabaddi, is thrilled to announce the launch of its nationwide trials for the WKL 2025 season. With a steadfast mission to empower women athletes and give them the opportunity to showcase their talents on the national stage, WKL is inviting aspiring kabaddi players to participate in these trials, held in line with the standards set by the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) and the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF).

Nationwide Trials Set to Begin

As part of its commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, WKL will host trials across four key location s (Regional Hub Spots) in India. These trials are designed to ensure that women athletes from every region of the country have the chance to demonstrate their skills and compete for a spot in the prestigious 2025 season. The trial schedule and locations are as follows:

- Chandigarh: 22nd November 2024 (Covering North & West India - Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir)

- Pune: 29th November 2024 (Covering West, South, and Central India - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Southern States)

- Jamshedpur: 13th December 2024 (Covering East India - Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal)

- Hyderabad: 20th December 2024 (Covering South & South-East India - Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala)

Each of these locations is carefully chosen to ensure that women from all corners of India can participate, breaking down geographical barriers and opening up opportunities for talent to rise to the surface.

The Opportunity of a Lifetime

The Women Kabaddi League provides a unique opportunity for women from all walks of life to compete at the highest level of kabaddi, gain exposure, and potentially join top-tier teams for WKL 2025. Whether you're a seasoned kabaddi player or a rising star with raw potential, this is your moment to shine!

WKL aims to break barriers and pave the way for more women to pursue sports professionally, creating a platform where talent, determination, and skill are celebrated.

Breaking Barriers and Building Careers

The WKL's mission goes beyond simply hosting a kabaddi league. It aims to be a catalyst for change by helping women establish successful careers in sports, something that has historically been difficult due to societal stereotypes and limited opportunities for women in Indian sports. Through this initiative, WKL hopes to challenge these norms and create a world where women are seen as equals on the field.

The league's approach is designed to nurture talent from grassroots to elite levels, providing a platform for athletes to gain professional exposure, improve their skills, and build a long-term career in kabaddi. The trials are the first step toward realizing this vision, offering players from all backgrounds a chance to compete at a national level.

About Women Kabaddi League (WKL)

The Women Kabaddi League is India's premier kabaddi league, dedicated to promoting and empowering women athletes. WKL is committed to providing a professional platform for women to showcase their kabaddi skills, build careers in sports, and inspire the next generation of female athletes. With the vision of creating a global kabaddi community for women, WKL is proud to offer a competitive and inclusive environment for women across the country.

How to Apply

The WKL trials are open to all women athletes who have a passion for kabaddi. For further details, registration, and application forms, visit the official WKL website - https://indiawkl.com/player-registration

