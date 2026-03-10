Women Run the Show at VELS Jollywood Studios & Adventures in Special Leadership Initiative

NewsVoir

Bidadi (Karnataka) [India], March 10: In a remarkable celebration of women's empowerment and leadership, VELS Jollywood Studios & Adventures has successfully created history by registering a unique achievement in the Karnataka Book of Records on the occasion of International Women's Day.

As part of the special celebration held on March 5, 2026, the entire park operations were managed exclusively by female staff members for a continuous duration of four hours, demonstrating exceptional leadership, teamwork, coordination, and operational excellence. From ride operations and guest services to technical support, administration, and safety management, every department of the park was efficiently handled by women employees.

This inspiring initiative highlights the organization's strong commitment to women empowerment, gender equality, and leadership opportunities for women across all professional domains. The successful execution of the operations reflected the capability, confidence, and professionalism of the women workforce at the park.

Following the verification and assessment of the attempt, Mir Sameem Raza, President of the Karnataka Book of Records, officially announced that the achievement has been successfully registered as an official record. He congratulated the management and the dedicated women staff of VELS Jollywood Studios & Adventures for setting an inspiring example of empowerment and inclusivity.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that this record attempt reflects the growing strength and leadership of women in professional spaces and serves as an inspiration for organizations across the state to promote equal opportunities and recognition for women.

The achievement marks a proud milestone not only for the amusement park but also for the broader movement toward recognizing women's leadership and contribution in operational and management roles.

The event was graced by KPCC Spokesperson Mrs. Kusuma Hanumantharayappa, Bidadi Town Panchayat Chief Officer Mrs. Meenakshi M, and Kannada film actress Diya Palakkal as the chief guests.

The program was successfully organized under the leadership of Vice-President, VELS Group of Companies & Director ,VELS Jollywood Studios & Adventures Ms. Kushmitha Ganesh, honored the women employees for their record-setting achievement in the Karnataka Book of Records. Also the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from staff members, guests, and well-wishers who celebrated this historic moment and applauded the dedication and spirit of the women workforce.

This record now stands as a symbol of empowerment and progress, reinforcing the message that women can successfully lead and manage every aspect of organizational operations with excellence.

About Jollywood

Jollywood is a film studio and entertainment theme park located near Bengaluru, currently managed by Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, the founder of the Vels Group of Institutions. Relaunched around 2023, Jollywood functions as a combined film production hub and tourist entertainment destination, offering film shooting floors, ready-made movie sets, and facilities for films, television shows, and advertisements. It also features theme park attractions such as adventure rides, water activities, and themed zones including a Titanic set, dinosaur park, haunted house, and event spaces for visitors. The project aims to support filmmakers from industries such as Sandalwood, Kollywood, and other Indian cinemas by providing cost-effective shooting infrastructure while simultaneously promoting tourism and entertainment near Bengaluru.

For more details please visit www.jollywood.co.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)