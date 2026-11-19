PNN

New Delhi [India], November 19: On Women's Entrepreneurship Day 2026, celebrated on November 19, we recognise women who are building businesses with a clear sense of purpose. Across healthcare, education, technology, sustainability and creative industries, these entrepreneurs draw on professional expertise and personal experience to address needs they understand closely. Their journeys reveal the courage it takes to begin, the persistence required to earn trust and the responsibility that comes with leading others. "Celebrating Women Building with Purpose" brings together their stories, highlighting the enterprises they have built, the milestones they have achieved and the people their work continues to serve.

1. Ananya Gupta : Co-founder Of GrowthEd

Ananya Gupta, 25, is the Co-founder of GrowthEd, a life skills platform helping students in Grades 1 to 12 build financial literacy. Her experience across business development, operations, product, marketing and customer success gave her an understanding of how businesses work and how ideas become practical solutions. Founded in 2025, GrowthEd now reaches more than 35,000 students across over 50 schools in India. Through animated stories, interactive games and worksheets, the platform makes money concepts accessible, relatable and engaging for young learners. Her work has earned her a place on the Hindustan Times 30 Under 30 list. For Ananya, financial literacy is closely connected to empowerment, particularly for women, enabling independence, informed decisions and greater control over their futures. On Women's Entrepreneurship Day, her journey reflects the purpose behind building a business that addresses a gap in education. Her ambition is to help children understand money early and carry that knowledge into adulthood.

2. Dr. Bharati Korde: Chief Operating Officer Of Core De Industries

Dr Bharati Korde's professional journey spans dental surgery, pharmaceuticals and food and beverage innovation. A qualified dental surgeon from Government Dental College, Mumbai, she is recognised as Satara City's first woman dental surgeon. She brings this scientific foundation and experience across the FMCG and pharmaceutical industries to her role as Chief Operating Officer of Core De Industries. Her work focuses on strengthening operations at the company, which supports startups and established brands with customised beverage formulations, food product development, research and development, private-label and contract manufacturing. By coordinating product development and manufacturing capabilities, she helps businesses take their ideas towards production. On Women's Entrepreneurship Day, her journey highlights how women can apply expertise across industries and lead businesses through new stages of development. Her transition reflects a commitment to building with purpose, connecting scientific knowledge with the practical demands of creating products and supporting brands in India's food and beverage industry.

3. Isha Nagrra: Co-founder Of Zalon & CEO, Aurey

Isha Nagrra brings firsthand salon experience to her roles as Co-founder of Zalon and CEO of Aurey. Alongside Zalon Founder and CEO Aayuush Ahuja, she is building a digital distribution platform that connects more than 50,000 salons and 1,000 retailers across India with products from over 200 professional beauty brands. Before launching Aurey, Nagrra consulted approximately 10,000 salons and identified a recurring challenge. Single-use treatments were convenient but costly per service, while salons had concerns about the consistency of lower-priced bulk products. Drawing on those conversations and her experience running a salon, she now leads Aurey's development of professional skincare and haircare products, taking into account how salons use them and what each treatment costs. For Celebrating Women Who Lead, Nagrra's journey shows what listening can change. The conversations she had with salon owners now inform both how they can buy professional products and how those products are designed for daily use.

4. Nehal Gupta : Founder & Managing Director Of AMU

Nehal Gupta, Founder and Managing Director of AMU, places financial inclusion and women's economic independence at the centre of her leadership. Through her work, she is committed to helping women build independent, sustainable livelihoods and access opportunities to shape their futures. On Women's Entrepreneurship Day, she emphasises the importance of combining ambition with financial support and the freedom to make decisions. "Leadership is not defined by gender but by vision, courage, and the ability to create change," she says. "When women get the right opportunities, financial support, and freedom to lead, they can transform not just businesses but entire communities." Her message connects with the theme of building with purpose, highlighting how business leadership can expand opportunities for others. For Nehal, encouraging women to lead also means recognising their potential and supporting their aspirations. "The future needs more women leaders," she adds, urging women to believe in themselves and take bold steps.

5. Nidhi Gopal : Founder & Managing Partner of Maree & Meridian

Across nearly two decades in luxury travel, Nidhi Gopal's milestones include the maiden voyage of the Maharajas' Express and two World Travel Awards for Asia's Leading Luxury Train, both accepted on behalf of the Deccan Odyssey.

She went on to co-found Maree & Meridian, a house devoted to luxury train and river cruise journeys across Asia, Africa and Europe, with offices in the UK and India. Through M & M Edit, she brought rail and river together in a single itinerary, and the company has since assembled an enviable collection of exclusive journeys. Her latest, The Great Southern Mail, nurtured over three years, will carry guests from Chennai to Mumbai in January 2028 aboard the Deccan Odyssey, chartered in its entirety, something never attempted before. Early on, senior women in the industry stood behind her. She repays that faith through mentorship and by drawing more women into the rooms where decisions are made.

6. Rinki Singh : Entrepreneur, Technology Leader & CIO Of Xpertnest

Rinki Singh is a visionary entrepreneur, technology leader and strategic business executive with a strong focus on AI, fintech and emerging technologies. As Founder & CEO of Digizene and CIO of Xpertnest, she drives technology innovation, business strategy and growth initiatives. At Digizene, she is spearheading the development of AI-powered platforms, including Digiverification and DigiCRM-AI, while leading the company's IPO preparations and global expansion strategy. At Xpertnest, she contributes to strategic technology initiatives and the advancement of AI and digital infrastructure. Known for her decisive leadership, entrepreneurial vision and execution-driven approach, Rinki is focused on building scalable, globally competitive businesses and creating long-term value for investors, partners and stakeholders. On Women's Entrepreneurship Day, her journey celebrates the ambition and determination of women building with purpose. Through her leadership across both ventures, she continues to translate emerging technologies into business opportunities, guided by a vision for innovation, growth and lasting global impact.

7. Sarika Shetty : Co-Founder & CEO Of RentenPe

Sarika Shetty is the Co-Founder and CEO of RentenPe, a fintech venture building rental data infrastructure to support alternative credit opportunities in India. With over two decades of leadership experience managing premium automobile dealerships, including Volkswagen and BMW, she brings expertise in business transformation, customer experience and strategic growth. She co-founded RentenPe after recognising that consistent rent payments often receive little recognition in tenants' credit profiles. Under her leadership, the company has developed an integrated rental ecosystem featuring ORA, a membership platform for landlords, Pro Pass, a benefits-led subscription for tenants, and rental insurance solutions. An alumna of Golden Gate University, San Francisco, and a Charter Member of TiE, Sarika connects her entrepreneurial ambitions with financial inclusion. On Women's Entrepreneurship Day, her journey reflects the purpose behind recognising financial behaviour that often goes overlooked. Through RentenPe, she aims to help tenants' payment histories contribute towards greater financial visibility and economic opportunity.

8. Dr. Shalu Kasliwal: Founder Of Klinforsche Clinical Science Pvt. Ltd.

With over two decades of leadership in the global pharmaceutical industry, Dr Shalu Kasliwal represents the intersection of scientific expertise, entrepreneurial vision and purposeful leadership. A physician by training, she has built an accomplished career across clinical development, pharmacovigilance, medical affairs and medical operations. In senior leadership roles, she spearheaded Phase I-IV programmes involving novel therapeutics, biologics and biosimilars across multiple therapeutic areas. As Founder of Klinforsche Clinical Science, she translates scientific excellence into customised industry solutions. Under her leadership, the enterprise supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology organisations through clinical development, pharmacovigilance, medical affairs, regulatory services, scientific writing and professional training. Its work helps partners navigate complex scientific and regulatory challenges while advancing development and drug safety objectives. On Women's Entrepreneurship Day, her journey celebrates the power of domain expertise and determination in building with purpose. Her vision encompasses advancing scientific excellence, creating professional opportunities and contributing to healthcare through impactful leadership.

9. Vijayashree Parameswaran, Founder and CEO of Alcor Consultancy

Vijayashree Parameswaran, Founder and CEO of Alcor Consultancy, is an organizational strategist reshaping how modern enterprises scale without losing their human soul. Drawing on three decades of operational leadership, from building Amazon India's early foundation to Stanford SEED, she bridges commercial strategy with deep behavioral transformation. In a business landscape disrupted by AI, Vijayashree champions Human Intelligence, recoding corporate DNA around psychological safety, enterprise alignment, and autonomous middle-management tiers. An uncompromising catalyst for women's economic agency, she launched THE SHE.E.O EFFECT to address India's 40% female mid-career exit crisis, streaming unscripted C-suite mentorship across 160+ countries. On the ground, she transforms India's emerging SMEs and MSMEs from founder-dependent bottlenecks into autonomous, professionalised enterprises capable of sustainable generational scale. Recognized as G100 India Country Chair and a TEDx speaker, Vijayashree proves that conscious leadership builds resilient institutions and empowers leaders who create more leaders.

10. Vishwa Patel Ruwala : Co-founder & CEO Of The Earthist

Vishwa Patel Ruwala asks why sustainability stalls on factory floors and why promising climate projects struggle to secure funding. As Co-founder and CEO of The Earthist, she turns global standards into practical roadmaps for India's textile, chemical and food manufacturers, helping them compete in markets that value responsible production. Her work includes carbon credit development and forest conservation projects spanning Gujarat, Zambia and Malawi. She holds a degree in Industrial Engineering and Finance from NYU, and her early experience in the United States included work on the EPA Clean School Bus Program and California's carbon market. Under her leadership, The Earthist earned recognition among Industry Outlook's Top 10 Carbon Credit Development Startups 2026. She was also named to the Forbes D Globalist Select 200 in 2025. On Women's Entrepreneurship Day, her journey reflects building with purpose, connecting engineering, finance and climate policy to address practical challenges facing businesses and conservation projects.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)