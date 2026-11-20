PNN

New Delhi [India], November 20: On Women's Entrepreneurship Day 2026, celebrated on November 19, we recognise women who are making their mark through enterprise, expertise and determination. Across industries, these leaders are building businesses, opening doors for others and bringing fresh thinking to challenges that matter. Their journeys reflect the courage to pursue an idea, the resilience to navigate uncertainty and the commitment to earn lasting trust. "Celebrating Women Making Their Mark" brings together their stories, highlighting the achievements, ambitions and contributions that distinguish their work and inspire others to pursue their own entrepreneurial paths.

1. Dr Alpana Razdan: Vice President & Head of Lab Services, Genestrings Diagnostic Centre

Dr Alpana Razdan brings over 26 years of experience in life sciences, combining scientific expertise with leadership in genomics and molecular diagnostics. As Vice President and Head of Lab Services at Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, she works across reproductive genetics, next-generation sequencing, molecular testing and laboratory quality management. She holds a PhD in Clinical Research and has trained in Forensic Genetics and DNA Database Technology at the University of North Texas Health Science Center. Her earlier career includes serving as Technical Support Lead for South Asia at Life Technologies, now part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, and research on a Japanese encephalitis vaccine at the National Institute of Immunology. A significant milestone was her role in operating the COVID-19 testing laboratory at Delhi's IGI Airport, handling approximately 10,000 samples daily. On Women's Entrepreneurship Day, her journey highlights women's leadership in translating scientific knowledge into diagnostic services, strengthening laboratory capabilities and advancing healthcare innovation.

2. Amrita Khurana: Co-Founder & Head of Brand Strategy and Growth, VOTRE Skincare

Amrita Khurana brings over 18 years of entrepreneurial experience to building VOTRE, where botanical intelligence meets modern skincare science. As Co-Founder and Head of Brand Strategy and Growth, she shapes brand positioning, product direction, consumer experience and long-term growth. VOTRE combines carefully selected botanical ingredients with science-backed actives, focusing on ingredient synergy, formulation stability and skin compatibility. Its innovation philosophy includes proprietary Time Release BioActive MDS™ technology, designed around gradual delivery of active ingredients, alongside a Bio-Engineered Botanical Complex™ featured in selected formulations (Patent Pending). The portfolio addresses hydration, barrier support, firming, radiance, brightening and pigmentation. The launch of www.votre.in marks a milestone, creating a dedicated digital space for consumers to explore the brand. Amrita is also the author of UNTRENDED, inspired by ancestral wisdom, wellbeing and intentional living. On Women's Entrepreneurship Day, her journey celebrates purposeful innovation and the ambition to build a distinctive Indian skincare brand.

3. Dr. Karuna Ratwani: Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi

Dr. Karuna Ratwani, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, represents a new generation of women leaders combining clinical excellence, innovation, and a forward-thinking approach to healthcare. With over 12 + years of experience, she specialises in high-risk obstetrics, minimally invasive and robotic gynaecological surgery, reproductive medicine, and infertility care. Blending international clinical training with Masters in Hospital and Healthcare Systems Management from BITS Pilani, Dr. Ratwani brings a multidisciplinary perspective to healthcare leadership. Her keen interest in Artificial Intelligence and its emerging applications in Obstetrics and Gynaecology reflects her commitment to advancing women's healthcare through responsible technological innovation. Having certification in AI in Medical Education, she advocates the ethical integration of AI into healthcare, emphasising its potential to enhance clinical decision-making while preserving the importance of human expertise and compassionate care. Through her clinical experience, commitment to continuous learning, and patient-centric philosophy, Dr. Ratwani aspires to contribute to a future where women's healthcare in India becomes more precise, proactive, accessible, and technology-enabled.

4. Adv. Radhika Thapar Bahl, Founder and Principal Consultant of Fertility Law Care

Advocate Radhika Thapar Bahl, Founder and Principal Consultant of Fertility Law Care, exemplifies how women leaders can create meaningful change through specialised knowledge, vision, and purpose-driven entrepreneurship. Established in 2012, Fertility Law Care is among India's pioneering specialised legal practices dedicated exclusively to reproductive laws, ART, surrogacy, and medico-legal compliance. With over 20 years of legal experience, she has developed expertise at the intersection of law, medicine, reproductive technology, ethics, and human rights. Her distinctive specialisation includes international and cross-border fertility law, advising on complex matters involving surrogacy, immigration, citizenship, parentage, and legal recognition.

Driven by the vision of bridging the gap between reproductive medicine and law, she strives to ensure that individuals and couples receive comprehensive legal guidance throughout their journey towards parenthood. Her journey reflects the power of women-led entrepreneurship in addressing emerging societal needs while championing ethical practices, legal awareness, and compassionate leadership.

5. Asma Kahali: Co-Founder, Rimbaa Oak Global Pte Ltd, Singapore

Asma Kahali embodies a thoughtful, globally attuned approach to entrepreneurship, aligning international expertise with India's evolving economic ambitions. As Co-Founder of Rimbaa Oak Global Pte Ltd, Singapore, and a key force behind Rimbaa MAK Global Pvt Ltd, India, she is shaping brands that connect cross-border trade, strategic advisory and emerging market opportunities. Her work reflects a commitment to the Make in India vision, bringing global partnerships closer to home, strengthening supply chains and positioning Indian capabilities on an international stage. Through her role as a Convenor at the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry Women's Wing, she contributes to meaningful dialogue and supports women-led enterprise across BRICS economies. On Women's Entrepreneurship Day, Kahali's journey celebrates purposeful leadership grounded in substance, credibility and collaboration. Measured yet impactful, she continues building brands with a distinctly global outlook rooted in India, creating connections that support business growth and expand opportunities for women across borders.

6. Shippy Sharma, Founder & MD, Earthling Consumer Products

Shippy Sharma, Founder of Earthling Consumer Products, represents the spirit of women's entrepreneurship through her vision, determination, and commitment to building meaningful ventures. Having navigated profound personal challenges, she rebuilt her life and founded Earthling, growing it into a thriving foodservice business with a portfolio of premium ingredients, consumer brands and culinary initiatives. Her journey is rooted in resilience, self-belief and the conviction that setbacks need not define one's future. A TEDx speaker, she shares her story of overcoming adversity and embracing the four essentials of becoming "The Unbeatable You": knowing your worth, cutting self-imposed limitations, never giving up and standing up for your rights. Through her entrepreneurial journey and advocacy for women's empowerment, she inspires women to pursue their ambitions with confidence, build financial independence and create opportunities for themselves and others. On Women's Entrepreneurship Day 2026, her story stands as a testament to the power of courage, perseverance and the ability to rise and rebuild.

7. Dr. Jyoti C Bhasin, Stomatognathic Restorative Specialist and Founder of Tooth & Gum Dental Clinic

Dr. Jyoti C Bhasin, Stomatognathic Restorative Specialist and Founder of Tooth & Gum Dental Clinic, exemplifies the spirit of women who lead through knowledge, innovation, and dedication. With over 25 years of experience in dentistry, she has established herself as a specialist in full-mouth rehabilitation, implantology, micro-endodontics, aesthetic dentistry, and digital smile designing. An alumna of Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore, she further advanced her expertise through specialised training in Endodontics and Aesthetics at New York University. Her commitment to continuous learning and adopting advanced dental technologies reflects her vision of delivering precise, comprehensive, and patient-centred care. Beyond clinical excellence, Dr. Bhasin is passionate about social responsibility, conducting free dental awareness programmes and treatment camps for underserved communities. Through her professional journey, she continues to inspire women professionals to lead with expertise, compassion, and purpose while making a meaningful difference in society.

8. Dr. Sonali Bassi, Dental Surgeon at OraCare Cosmetic Dental Clinic, Gurgaon

Dr. Sonali Bassi, a Gurgaon-based dental professional at OraCare Cosmetic Dental Clinic, exemplifies the spirit of women who lead with dedication, compassion, and resilience. Through her successful dental practice, she has built a reputation for professionalism, patient trust, and quality healthcare. Her gentle approach, clinical expertise, and commitment to excellence have earned her the confidence of patients and respect among peers. For Dr. Bassi, dentistry goes beyond treatment; it is about creating a welcoming environment where patients feel comfortable, valued, and cared for. Beyond her professional journey, she embraces the responsibilities of motherhood while managing a thriving dental practice. Her ability to balance professional commitments with family life reflects her patience, determination, and strong sense of purpose. She believes that women can pursue their ambitions while nurturing meaningful personal relationships. Her journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring women professionals, demonstrating how dedication, perseverance, and compassion can create success across different roles in life.

9. Dr. Rakshita Shharma: Exploring New Horizons in Entrepreneurship Through VIVA Star Coffee

Dr. Rakshita Shharma represents the evolving spirit of women-led entrepreneurship through her vision, ambition, and willingness to explore emerging business opportunities. Marking a significant milestone in her entrepreneurial journey, she has become the first Area Developer for VIVA Star Coffee, a new Vietnamese coffee brand, taking responsibility for its expansion in Haryana. Her decision to introduce an emerging international coffee brand to the Indian market, rather than associate with already established brands, reflects her confidence in identifying untapped opportunities and building something from the ground up. Through this initiative, she aims to bring innovative Vietnamese coffee experiences to Indian consumers while contributing to the growth of an emerging brand in the country's evolving cafe and hospitality landscape. Her entrepreneurial approach highlights the importance of taking calculated risks, embracing innovation, and creating new market opportunities. On Women's Entrepreneurship Day 2026, her journey reflects the confidence and vision of women who are willing to explore new possibilities and shape emerging business avenues.

10. Pooja Arambhan: Co-Founder & CEO, iiV Health Solutions

Pooja Arambhan combines legal training, entrepreneurial vision and a commitment to making preventive healthcare affordable and accessible. As Co-Founder and CEO of iiV Health Solutions, she works to translate clinical innovations from Israel, the United States and India into practical healthcare platforms. Her venture focuses on early disease detection, including solutions addressing peripheral artery disease among people with diabetes. With qualifications in law and an MBA in Entrepreneurship from Tel Aviv University, she brings a multidisciplinary perspective to healthcare innovation. Her entrepreneurial journey includes participation in the Cornell-Maha60 accelerator and Stanford's Seed Spark programme. An Israel-Asia Leaders' Fellow, she has also participated in the UN Women's Empowerment Principles Summit. Beyond her venture, she champions women's entrepreneurship through industry platforms and community initiatives. On Women's Entrepreneurship Day, Pooja's journey reflects leadership that connects international collaboration with local needs, turning innovation into opportunities for accessible care and encouraging more women to build with purpose.

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