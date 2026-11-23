VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23: Marking a new chapter in India's fertility and reproductive healthcare landscape, Wonder IVF and Childcare Private Limited celebrated the grand inauguration of Wonder IVF in Mumbai, in the presence of Bollywood actress and entrepreneur Malaika Arora, who attended the occasion as the Chief Guest. The inauguration marked the coming to life of a shared vision by Manish Khatri, Founder and Managing Director, Jasmeet Khatri, Co-Founder and Director, Dr. Kanika Kalyani, Co- Founder and Senior IVF Consultant and Dr. Rinoy Sreedharan, Co- Founder and Senior IVF Consultant at Wonder IVF, to create a fertility healthcare organisation rooted in transparency, trusted treatments and compassionate patient care.

Built on the belief that the journey towards parenthood deserves more than medical intervention, Wonder IVF aims to create an environment where individuals and couples feel understood, informed and supported at every stage of their fertility journey. The organisation's philosophy is anchored in two fundamental values - transparency and trust - with an emphasis on combining medical expertise with empathy, ethical practices and personalised care.

Speaking about the vision behind Wonder IVF, Manish Khatri, Founder and Managing Director, Wonder IVF and Childcare Private Limited, said, "Wonder IVF is a dream that Jasmeet and I have envisioned and built together. For us, this is much more than a business venture; it is a shared commitment to people and the journeys they undertake in pursuit of parenthood. We have always believed that transparency, honesty, compassion and trust should form the foundation of every relationship, particularly in healthcare. Our aspiration is to build an organisation where patients feel confident about their treatment, are given complete clarity about their options and are supported with sensitivity throughout their journey. We want Wonder IVF to be a place that nurtures hopes and becomes a trusted partner in people's journeys towards parenthood."

Jasmeet Khatri, Co- Founder and Director, Wonder IVF and Childcare Private Limited, added, "Wonder IVF is a reflection of a vision we have nurtured together over the years. Being part of this journey has been deeply meaningful, as we have always believed in building something that creates a positive difference in people's lives. For us, the foundation of this organisation is simple - every individual deserves to be heard, understood and treated with dignity. Fertility journeys can be emotionally challenging, and we want patients to feel that they have a team that genuinely understands their concerns and walks alongside them. Our endeavour is to create an organisation where transparency is a practice, trust is earned and compassion is an integral part of the care experience."

Adding to the celebrations, Malaika Arora, Chief Guest at the inauguration, said, "It was lovely to be part of the grand inauguration of Wonder IVF and celebrate this special milestone with Manish, Jasmeet and the entire team. Conversations around fertility, reproductive health and parenthood deserve greater openness, awareness and understanding. I believe it is important to create spaces where people feel comfortable seeking guidance and support without hesitation. I wish the Wonder IVF team the very best as they begin this journey and hope their endeavour brings encouragement and confidence to many individuals and couples."

Dr. Kanika Kalyani, Co- Founder and Senior IVF Consultant at Wonder IVF, is a distinguished fertility specialist with over 15 years of experience in Reproductive Medicine and experienced in more than 10,000+ IVF cycles. An MD Gold Medallist in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, she has received several academic honours, including the Emerging IVF Specialist - West India award at the VOH IVF Awards 2024 and Best Paper awards at ISAR and AICOG. A recognised speaker at leading national medical forums, she brings together clinical expertise, academic excellence and a deeply compassionate approach to fertility care. As a founder, she plays a pivotal role in shaping Wonder IVF's clinical vision, patient experience and philosophy of personalised care. Her commitment is to build an institution where cutting-edge reproductive science is complemented by empathy, transparency and unwavering support for every couple on their journey to parenthood.

Dr. Rinoy Sreedharan, Co- Founder and Senior IVF Consultant at Wonder IVF, is an accomplished fertility specialist with extensive expertise in Assisted Reproduction, Fertility Preservation, Gynaecological Endoscopy and Oncofertility. Having performed over 5,000 embryo transfer and ovum pickup procedures, he brings nearly a decade of experience in senior clinical and leadership roles at India's largest fertility chain, where he contributed significantly to the development and management of its Mumbai centres. His academic contributions include research published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. At Wonder IVF, he leads Medical Operations and Management, focusing on clinical excellence, patient safety, robust medical protocols and team development. His vision is to establish a world-class, ethically driven fertility organisation built on scientific innovation, operational excellence and consistently high standards of patient care.

Looking ahead, Wonder IVF has an ambitious growth roadmap, with plans to expand its presence to 50 centres across India over the next three to five years. This expansion vision reflects the founders' commitment to building a wider network for fertility and reproductive healthcare, while taking the organisation's philosophy of transparency, trusted treatments and compassionate patient care to more individuals and couples across the country.

With the coming together of experienced medical professionals and a leadership vision centred on transparency and trust, Wonder IVF aims to contribute to a more informed and supportive fertility healthcare ecosystem. The inauguration marks the beginning of its journey towards building a healthcare organisation that places people, their hopes and their aspirations at the heart of its approach to fertility care.

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