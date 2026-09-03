Wonderla Takes College Rivalries Beyond Campus with New 'Wonderla Off- Campus' Campaign

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 3: What happens when college students take competition a little too seriously? For Wonderla, it means hairdryers turn into roller coasters, water tanks become training grounds and hostel beds double up as practice arenas. With its latest youth-focused campaign, Wonderla Off Campus, Wonderla Holidays Ltd. India's largest amusement park chain is bringing the spirit of college competition into its parks through the Wonderla Off Campus League (WOCL), a five-city inter-college championship that combines play, rivalry, teamwork and the unmistakable energy of campus life. From 5 August to 11 September, students from colleges across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi and Bhubaneswar compete within their cities in a season-long points race. Colleges with the maximum points in each city, take the ultimate prize of rolling trophy and sponsorships worth Rs. 13 Lacs.

Across the season, students go head-to-head in a mix of ride-based challenges that test nerves and reflexes, and skill-based games that reward strategy and teamwork, with solo formats for individual glory and team events, played in twos, for those who'd rather share the win. The week builds to Treasure Hunt Thursdays, a park-wide hunt enabled by Wonderla's digital platform that carries the highest points on offer, turning a single evening into the biggest swing in the city standings.

The campaign is supported by a series of fun brand films that take a humorous look at students preparing for WOCL in increasingly unconventional ways. Set against familiar hostels and dormitory settings, the films follow students who take their training for the competition to unexpected extremes, much to the confusion and frustration of their roommates.

In one film, two roommates search frantically for a missing hairdryer and fan, only to find their friend using them to recreate the thrill of a roller coaster ride. In another, a mysterious water shortage leads roommates to discover their friend using the hostel's water tank as a rather unconventional practice arena. A third film sees a student lying upside down on her bunk bed, intensely counting backwards as part of her own preparation ritual.

Each time, the explanation is simple: it's all for WOCL. The films build on the larger idea behind Wonderla Off Campus - bringing the competitive spirit, friendships, rivalries and shared experiences that define college life in the Wonderla universe.

Dheeran Choudhary, Chief Operating Officer, Wonderla Holidays Ltd., said, "Running a championship inside a live amusement park is an operational sport of its own. Every challenge, in the water and on the rides, is conducted under the supervision of our trained teams, with our standard safety protocols in place across all five parks. And the live leaderboard on the Wonderla Off Campus microsite means a student can leave the park in the evening and watch their college's position move the same night. The competition is intense by design. The experience stays effortless by design too."

Pallavi Nayak, Vice President - Marketing & Growth, Wonderla Holidays Ltd., said, "The core essence of Wonderla is that some of the most memorable experiences are created when people come together to connect and celebrate. With Wonderla Off Campus, we want to combine the spirit of our youth from their campuses with the Wonderla energy and create a platform for the young to showcase their talent, passion and competitive spirit. More than a championship, Wonderla Off Campus is about building those connections with the next generation and creating experiences that extend beyond our parks. We look forward to making this a celebration of youth, community and of course, Majaa!"

Students can also enter the College Creator Challenge, posting a reel of their Wonderla experience on Instagram, tagging @wonderla_in with #WonderlaOffCampus, for a chance to win an iPhone 17 Pro Max and weekly headphone giveaways, judged on reel quality and creativity. (T & Cs apply)

Ticket bookings are open through the season and students can register for WOCL at all five parks. The championship closes on 11 September, when five colleges, one in each city, will be crowned champions, who will win sponsorship worth Rs. 13 Lacs along with Rolling Trophy.

About Wonderla Holidays Limited

Wonderla Holidays Limited is India's largest and premier amusement park operator, offering world-class entertainment experiences across its amusement parks and premium resorts. The company operates five top-tier amusement parks in Kochi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, and Chennai alongside Wonderla's resort offerings - Terrea by Wonderla and The Isle by Wonderla, premium retreats in Bengaluru. Known for its thrilling attractions, including custom-designed rides from leading international suppliers, Wonderla continues to set the benchmark in family entertainment. In addition to its parks, Wonderla offers serene, immersive experiences through its resorts, blending leisure and entertainment in one seamless destination. Since its inception in 2000, over 48 million guests have enjoyed Wonderla parks, solidifying its position as India's most-visited amusement park chain, while its resorts continue to redefine luxury leisure and hospitality.

For further details, visit www.wonderla.com.

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