Wondrlab Launches WondrAgents, India's First Unified Agentic Operating System for End-to-End Influencer Marketing

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: Wondrlab today unveiled WondrAgents, India's first unified Agentic Operating System for influencer marketing, powering its influencer marketing platforms OPA and Opportune. Built as a network of seven specialised AI agents, WondrAgents seamlessly executes the complete influencer campaign lifecycle, from campaign brief and creator discovery to outreach, negotiation, contracting, content evaluation and ROI reporting, helping brands reduce campaign go-live time by up to 70% while delivering measurable business outcomes.

The launch marks the next evolution of Wondrlab's 'Total Influence' vision, bringing together years of influencer marketing expertise, proprietary creator intelligence, campaign learnings and machine learning into a unified operating system that enables brands to execute influencer campaigns with greater speed, transparency and precision.

Unlike conventional AI tools that automate individual tasks, WondrAgents is designed as a unified 'Agentic Operating System' where seven specialised AI agents work alongside campaign teams to power every stage of campaign execution. Each agent is trained to optimise against a brand's campaign objectives, from campaign planning and creator discovery to negotiation, content evaluation and performance reporting, while human teams continue to lead strategy, creativity and relationship management.

The launch addresses one of the industry's biggest challenges, where brands continue to rely on disconnected tools, manual coordination and fragmented reporting. By bringing the entire influencer marketing workflow onto a single unified intelligent operating system across OPA and Opportune, our SaaS platforms, WondrAgents enables greater operational efficiency, complete campaign visibility and continuous optimisation throughout the campaign lifecycle.

Speaking about the launch, Vandana Verma, Co-Founder, Wondrlab Network, said, "Since 2020, we've built one of India's largest influencer marketing ecosystems through OPA and Opportune. Every campaign we've executed has added to the rich knowledge base of creator intelligence, brand insights and campaign learnings. WondrAgents is built on that proprietary knowledge base. We've invested significantly in training these agents with years of experience, and we will continue investing in agentic AI because we believe the future of influencer marketing lies in humans and AI agents working together to deliver faster execution, smarter decisions and better outcomes for brands."

Shidush Contractor, Chief Operating Officer, OPA & Opportune, added, "We're excited to introduce India's first unified Agentic Operating System for influencer marketing. WondrAgents is built to tackle the toughest campaign briefs, bringing together great minds, specialised AI agents and years of campaign intelligence to execute faster and smarter. From evaluating creators and generating personalised scripts to optimising campaign performance, the platform takes care of the operational complexity, allowing teams to focus on ideas, creativity and strategic decisions. This isn't about replacing people; it's about combining human intelligence with AI agents to deliver greater transparency, measurable impact and a new level of efficiency for brands."

Today, every influencer campaign starts almost from scratch, with campaign knowledge scattered across multiple tools, platforms and teams. WondrAgents change that by building a living intelligence library for every brand. Every campaign enriches this proprietary knowledge base with creator insights, category intelligence, audience behaviour and performance data, enabling the agents to automatically apply those learnings to future campaigns. The more brands use WondrAgents, the smarter, faster and more effective their influencer marketing becomes.

The agents have been developed by BigStep, Wondrlab Group's software engineering and technology company, bringing its expertise in AI, automation and digital engineering to the platform

About Wondrlab

Launched in 2020, Wondrlab is a technology-led marketing transformation network that helps brands build, grow and monetise through an integrated full-funnel ecosystem. Its network includes creative agency What's Your Problem; influencer marketing platforms OPA and Opportune; performance marketing agency Neon; CRM and data analytics company Cymetrix; software engineering company BigStep; Hector, an AI-powered commerce media optimisation platform; education platform Wisr; and European digital marketing agency WebTalk.

Further strengthening its AI-led digital transformation capabilities, Wondrlab recently launched WondrBridge, a joint venture with New Zealand-based Bridgesoul to build and operate AI-led Micro and Nano Global Capability Centres (GCCs) for enterprises.

To know more, visit: www.wondrlab.com

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