World EV Day: VinFast CEO Unveils VF 6 & VF 7 as Velocity Fintrust Opens India's Largest Showroom in Noida.

HT Syndication

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 9: Velocity Fintrust, an authorised dealer partner of global electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast, today on World EV Day announced the grand opening of its new VinFast EV showroom in Sector 63, Noida, strengthening the brand's presence across the National Capital Region.

The New facility was inaugurated by Mr. Tapan Kumar Ghosh, CEO, VinFast Asia, in the presence of Mr. Sitaram Yadav, Chairman, VST United Group, and Mr. Vikas Yadav, Managing Director, Velocity Fintrust.

Spread across 11,500 sq. ft., the new showroom is positioned as a state-of-the-art customer experience facility and a comprehensive destination for premium electric mobility. Designed around a 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) model, the facility brings together vehicle sales, product exploration, customer engagement, after-sales service and ownership support under one roof.

The VF 6 and VF 7 take centre stage at the new facility, giving customers an opportunity to experience VinFast's next-generation electric mobility solutions through product consultations and test drives. The showroom will also showcase other models from VinFast's portfolio, including the VF MPV 7 and Limo Green, offering customers a wider choice of electric mobility solutions.

Strengthening the ownership proposition, customers can avail themselves of benefits including free charging till 31 March 2029, three years of free maintenance, a seven-year vehicle warranty, a ten-year battery warranty, up to 75% assured buyback and ICE-to-EV transition benefits. The VinFast VF 6 starts at Rs.18.19 lakh, while the VF 7 starts from Rs.22.99 lakh, offering customers premium electric mobility options across different segments.

The Noida launch assumes significance as NCR continues to emerge as an important market for electric mobility. Strategically located in Sector 63, the showroom is positioned to serve customers across Noida and the wider NCR region, bringing VinFast's premium electric mobility proposition closer to consumers. The launch also reinforces Velocity Fintrust's expanding VinFast dealership network across New Delhi, Jaipur, Noida and Ghaziabad.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vikas Yadav, Managing Director, Velocity Fintrust, said, "The opening of our Velocity Fintrust facility in Noida marks an important milestone in our journey to make premium electric mobility more accessible across NCR, particularly Noida, is emerging as a premium hub for EV mobility, and Sector 63 stands at the heart of this growth. With the right opportunities ahead, we are confident of moving forward and strengthening our presence in the region and adding up more stores."

With the opening of the Noida facility, Velocity Fintrust aim to offer NCR customers a modern, technology-led and customer-centric destination for electric mobility, bringing together premium EV products, professional service support and a seamless ownership experience.

Future Vision

Jaipur, Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida are witnessing strong potential for the growth of electric mobility, with the demand for EVs expected to rise significantly in the coming years. As a part of the evolving EV ecosystem, we aim to offer customers quality and premium products that combine modern technology, comfort and performance, while remaining competitively and affordably priced.

For More information, Visit:

https://velocityfintrust.com/

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