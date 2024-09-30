World Wellness Weekend celebrated across 50 locations by Tattva Wellness Spa

NewsVoir Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], September 30: The third weekend of September saw wellness enthusiasts across the globe come together to celebrate World Wellness Weekend 2024, an international event that marks the celebration of fitness, mindfulness, and a healthier lifestyle. The event, held just before the Equinox, inspired millions to reignite their wellness journeys, offering a fresh start akin to New Year's resolutions. With 9,703 wellness venues across 2,867 cities participating worldwide, this year's World Wellness Weekend surpassed all expectations. It offered a myriad of activities that encouraged individuals, families, and friends to reconnect with their well-being, fostering a global movement towards a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

This year, from 20th to 22nd September 2024, Tattva Wellness Spa proudly joined the global initiative by hosting a series of engaging and revitalizing activities at their spa locations across India. From Outdoor Fitness Sessions to Guided Meditation and Sound Bath Healing, participants were treated to an array of experiences aimed at restoring balance and vitality. Attendees were particularly drawn to the spa kiosks offering express massage sessions where therapists performed head, foot, and shoulder massages.

Global Wellness Movement Gains Momentum

World Wellness Weekend 2024 saw its largest participation to date, with renowned wellness brands such as Four Seasons, Six Senses, Marriott, and Taj, among others, hosted events including special activities to mark the occasion. From immersive yoga retreats and innovative mindfulness workshops to community fitness challenges, these global leaders showcased their dedication to promoting health and well-being.

The weekend is anchored around five core pillars: Sleep & Creativity, Nutrition & Immunity, Movement & Vitality, Mindfulness & Serenity, and Sense of Purpose & Solidarity. These pillars highlight the importance of a comprehensive approach to well-being, urging individuals and communities to adopt healthier lifestyle habits. Community-driven events such as wellness workshops, group fitness sessions, mindfulness activities, and charity drives emphasized the power of collective responsibility, inspiring participants to prioritize both their own health and the well-being of those around them.

Aligning with these pillars, wellness venues across the globe extended their reach beyond traditional experiences. A wide variety of activities catered to all ages and fitness levels, successfully uniting communities in this global celebration of health and harmony. World Wellness Weekend 2024 set a new standard in the wellness industry, demonstrating the growing global commitment to fostering a culture of well-being and solidarity.

Celebrating an Invigorating Weekend of Wellness at Tattva Wellness

The weekend saw an impressive turnout across Tattva's multiple locations in Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad, Goa, to name a few, with participants loving the sessions for their inclusiveness, accessibility, and holistic approach. Whether a seasoned wellness enthusiast or a curious first-timer, everyone found an activity that resonated with their wellness needs.

Key highlights of the event include:

Courtyard by Marriott Hebbal, Bengaluru

An immersive Sound Therapy session offered by an experienced artist, paired with neck, shoulder, and head massages at the spa kiosk, to provide deep relaxation.

Hotel City Park Pitampura, Delhi

A dynamic day of Yoga followed by an energetic Zumba session, both coordinated by the Tattva team, promoting mindfulness and movement for holistic wellness.

Radisson Gurgaon

A tranquil Sound Bath Healing session, led by expert sound bath therapy artist, created a soothing and deeply meditative experience.

The Ananta Udaipur

A comprehensive wellness day curated by the spa team, featuring Acupressure, Herbal Tea Tasting, Detox Drinks Ayurvedic insights, and Discount Spa Vouchers.

Novotel Imagicaa Khopoli

The spa team led a holistic wellness program including a Five Steps Handwash initiative, Pressure Point Therapy, and Yoga & Stretching exercises for overall well-being.

Radisson Resort & Spa Lonavala

The main event showcased Sound Healing, led by an expert artist, combined with Pressure Point Therapy and a Sunset View Trek, blending nature with wellness practices.

Radisson Resort Goa Baga

The Tattva team facilitated Pressure Point Therapy, Aqua Zumba, and a serene Morning Beach Walk to promote physical and mental rejuvenation.

Radisson Blu Mumbai Airport

The Tattva team hosted a day of Yoga & Meditation, Zumba, and a relaxing Sunbath and Walk, offering a balanced wellness experience.

Radisson Mumbai Goregaon

Yin Yoga and Crystal Healing sessions, guided by a skilled artist, provided participants with deep relaxation and rejuvenation.

The Shalimar Hotel, Mumbai

A meditative Sound Healing session, led by a sound bath artist, offered a calming and immersive escape.

Courtyard by Marriott Pune Hinjewadi

An energizing combination of Aqua Zumba led by an expert, Stretching & Gym sessions, and Pressure Point Therapy guided by the Tattva team, revitalized participants.

Courtyard by Marriott Goa Colva

Yoga & Meditation, along with Stretching exercises, were led by an experienced artist to promote physical and mental vitality.

Notably, guests were treated to an array of wholesome and nutritious food options, thoughtfully curated to complement the wellness theme and provide a holistic experience. The vibrant atmosphere was further elevated by the presence of influencers, whose enthusiastic participation and advocacy for well-being encouraged even more people to join the wellness movement, making the experience all the more inspiring and inclusive.

For many, the weekend served as a much-needed opportunity to reconnect with their wellness routines post-summer. Attendees left feeling refreshed, grounded, and inspired to prioritize their well-being moving forward. The immersive sessions were designed to be fun, interactive, and impactful, making the World Wellness Weekend experience memorable for all.

Continuing the Journey Towards Holistic Well-Being

Shipra Sharma, Founder of Tattva Wellness Spa, shared her thoughts on the event, "At Tattva, we believe in making wellness a priority in everyday life, and World Wellness Weekend gave us the perfect platform to engage our community in meaningful self-care practices. Seeing our guests embrace this global movement and prioritize their well-being has been truly inspiring. We are committed to continuing such initiatives to promote wellness on an even larger scale. By organizing more of these transformative experiences, we aim to make wellness a lifestyle choice, empowering individuals to live healthier, more fulfilling lives."

Adding to this, one of the talented artists, who led the Sound Bath Healing session, remarked, "Guiding participants through the Sound Bath Healing session was a truly transformative experience, not just for them but for me as well. It was incredible to witness how quickly they were able to relax, rejuvenate, and realign their energies. Sound healing has an amazing ability to balance both the body and mind, and seeing the positive impact it had on participants reinforced the power of this ancient practice. Many of them expressed how the experience helped them reconnect with their inner peace amidst the fast-paced world we live in."

As India's premier wellness destination, Tattva Wellness Spa remains committed to helping guests explore and achieve a sense of "Balance" through experiences that fuse ancient Ayurvedic principles with modern wellness techniques. Their participation in World Wellness Weekend reflects their ongoing mission to empower individuals to lead healthier, more balanced lives in today's fast-paced world. With the dedication to easing stress and helping people "Live Better, Live More & Do More," Tattva aims to make wellness a priority in everyday life.

Stay tuned for more wellness events and activities at Tattva Wellness Spa as they continue to lead the wellness movement in India!

