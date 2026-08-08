Woxsen University Marks National Handloom Day with Handloom Workshop, in Association with Weaver Service Centre, Hyderabad

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 7: What if the person teaching a design class wasn't a professor, but a master weaver? That was the premise Woxsen University's School of Arts and Design established this National Handloom Day, in collaboration with the Weaver Service Centre (WSC), Hyderabad, for a session built around India's handloom traditions and the artisans who keep them alive.

The celebration featured an exhibition led by Dr. S. Arun Kumar, Director of WSC Hyderabad, and his team. The display covered handloom textiles from across India, traditional weaving techniques, and government schemes that support the handloom sector. Students explored the exhibits closely and spoke directly with weaving experts, gaining a first-hand understanding of India's textile traditions and sustainable craft practices.

Dr. Kumar also led an interactive session on preserving India's handloom legacy, supporting artisan communities, and building stronger ties between weavers and the next generation of designers. The session encouraged students to see indigenous textiles not just as heritage, but as a source of contemporary design innovation.

Adity Saxena, Dean, School of Arts and Design, Woxsen University, said, "At Woxsen, we believe that design education must extend beyond classrooms and studios. Learning directly from artisans provides students with authentic insights into traditional knowledge systems, craftsmanship, and sustainable practices. By incorporating artisans' experiences, feedback, and expertise into our curriculum through workshops and collaborative engagements, we enable students to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world craft traditions. Going forward, we are committed to inviting more artisans and master craftspeople to share their invaluable knowledge with our students."

It is a small but deliberate bet: that the future of Indian design will not be built in isolation from the people who have been weaving its past for centuries. Through initiatives like this, Woxsen University's School of Arts and Design is positioning itself as a bridge between the studio and the loom; training future generation of designers who don't just study craft but know the artisans behind it.

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities in the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, and Liberal Arts & Humanities. Woxsen also houses Asia's largest Sports Infrastructure, spread over 60 acres. With 190+ Global Partner Universities and a strong industry connect, Woxsen is recognized as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen has also secured the QS Business Masters World Ranking 2025, Rank #8 All India, Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2026, Rank #6, Asia Pacific, Bloomberg Best B-School, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2025, in 4th consecutive year. Woxsen is ranked as one of the Top Professional Colleges in India by Outlook I-CARE for its undergraduate programs, securing All India Rank 12 among the Top 130 BBA Private Institutes, All India Rank 20 among the Top 160 B. Tech Private Institutes, All India Rank 3 among the Top 25 Design Private Institutes, and All India Rank 3 among the Top 30 B. Arch Private Institutes.

Media Contact:

Ahana Bose

ahana.bose@woxsen.edu.in

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