Woxsen University's Dr. Raul Villamarin Rodriguez Joins Poets & Quants' Global 40 Under 40 Elite List

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 19: Dr. Raul Villamarin Rodriguez, Vice President of Woxsen University, Hyderabad, has been named in Poets & Quants' 40 Under 40 Graduate Business Professors list; a global recognition celebrating the world's most impactful MBA educators for their innovative teaching, influential research, and ability to inspire future leaders.

Dr. Rodriguez's expertise includes Cognitive Architectures in Organizations, AI for Business Leaders, Quantum Leadership, and Strategic Behavior under Uncertainty. His research sits at the intersection of cognitive science, AI, decision theory, and organizational behavior--probing how minds, institutions, and societies fail or thrive amid overload, AI pressures, and leadership stress. He pioneers computational models to detect systemic failure early in organizations, markets, and public systems.

Speaking on the achievement, Dr. Raul Villamarin Rodriguez said, "This recognition from Poets & Quants is a testament to Woxsen's bold vision--blending innovative research with transformative teaching to prepare leaders for tomorrow's complex world. I am honored to represent India's rising academic excellence on the global stage."

Poets & Quants is among the world's leading authority on graduate business education, renowned for its influential MBA rankings and analysis. Each year, it selects just 40 standout professors under 40 worldwide--70% for teaching excellence, 30% for research impact--from elite schools like Harvard Business School, Wharton, MIT Sloan, Chicago Booth, and London Business School.

Dr. Rodriguez's inclusion marks a milestone for Woxsen University, extending India's presence in global business education beyond familiar names. This achievement underscores Woxsen's rapid ascent as an innovation-driven institution, attracting world-class talent and redefining graduate business education in emerging markets.

The ranking is available here - Poetsandquants.com Poetsandquantsforexecs.com

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities in the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, and Liberal Arts & Humanities. Woxsen also houses Asia's largest Sports Infrastructure, spread over 60 acres. With 175+ Global Partner Universities and a strong industry connect, Woxsen is recognized as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen has also secured the QS Business Masters World Ranking 2025, Rank #8 All India, Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2026, Rank #6, Asia Pacific, Bloomberg Best B-School, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2025, in 4th consecutive year. Woxsen is ranked as one of the Top Professional Colleges in India by Outlook I-CARE for its undergraduate programs, securing All India Rank 12 among the Top 130 BBA Private Institutes, All India Rank 20 among the Top 160 B. Tech Private Institutes, All India Rank 3 among the Top 25 Design Private Institutes, and All India Rank 3 among the Top 30 B. Arch Private Institutes.

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