XAT 2027 Opens for Registration on July 15, Day 1 Applicants to Get Their First-Choice Test City

SMPL

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], July 9: XLRI Jamshedpur, on behalf of the Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI), will open registrations for XAT 2027 on 15 July 2026, marking the beginning of the admission journey for thousands of MBA and PGDM aspirants seeking entry into over 250 leading business schools across India.

Conducted by XLRI for over 75 years, XAT has built a strong reputation for credibility, fairness, transparency and is amongst the most preferred entrance exams for MBA/PGDM admissions. Its long track record has made XAT the most preferred entrance exam for B-Schools during admissions. The exam is accepted by more than 250 B-Schools and held across over 100 cities in India, placing it among the widest-reaching entrance tests for MBA/PGDM admissions in the country.

As a new initiative this year, applicants who register on the opening day, 15 July 2026, will be allotted their first preferred test city, with confirmation of the allotted test city to be shared by 5 August 2026. This gives early applicants more time to plan around and lets them turn their attention to preparation sooner.

"For decades, XAT has been a trusted gateway for aspirants who seek quality management education and meaningful career opportunities. What makes XAT valuable is not only the institutions it opens doors to, but also the way it identifies students with the ability to think independently, make sound decisions and grow into responsible management professionals. For XAT 2027, we will continue to build on this value while introducing initiatives that support aspirants through their preparation and make their test-taking journey more reassuring and student-friendly." said Dr. Rahul Shukla, Convenor, XAT 2027.

XAT is open to graduates from any academic background, with or without work experience, which makes it a good fit for a wide mix of aspirants. XAT also supports aspirants in their preparation journey by offering multiple mock tests, live webinars with convenors and online interaction sessions with previous-year toppers to help applicants prepare with greater confidence. With registrations opening on 15 July, aspiring management students are encouraged to register early to take advantage of the Day 1 test city confirmation while beginning their preparation well in advance for the examination.

About XAT

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur on behalf of the Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI). Accepted by more than 250 B-Schools and held across over 100 test cities in India, XAT is the oldest MBA/PGDM entrance examination in the country. The exam is conducted in a single slot with no score normalisation, and is supported by mock tests, webinars, and preparation sessions.

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