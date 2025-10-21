XLRI Jamshedpur Hosts 12th Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration on "Ecological Security for a Viksit Bharat"

VMPL

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], October 21: XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, hosted the 12th Annual Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration at the Tata Auditorium on October 18, 2025. The oration, an initiative of the Fr. Arrupe Centre for Ecology and Sustainability (FACES), featured Dr. Vinod B. Mathur, Former Chairperson, National Biodiversity Authority of India and Former Director, Wildlife Institute of India, who delivered a deeply insightful talk on the theme "Ecological Security for a Viksit Bharat."

The event commenced with a prayer song by the XLRI Choir, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp.

One of the flagship initiatives of FACES is the Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Sustainable Development Oration, a tribute to the architect of India's White Revolution. Dr. Kurien's legacy of rural transformation and social upliftment continues to inspire generations. This annual oration serves as a platform for thought leaders to ignite minds and hearts with ideas that can reshape our world.

Dr. Tata L. Raghu Ram, Chairperson, FACES, presented the Annual Report of FACES, outlining the centre's initiatives in sustainability, climate action and social responsibility. He emphasized the importance of balancing development with environmental sustainability, recalling lessons from past large-scale projects that affected ecosystems and communities. He highlighted XLRI's ongoing research and initiatives in sustainability, including projects on globalization, self-care, and climate change, supported by international collaborations such as IUCN and ICSSR. Key developments include a new degree program on sustainable leadership, rural immersion initiatives, and CSR-focused education. Faculty contributions to policy, particularly in ESG and national standards, were also recognized. He concluded by inviting researchers and industry leaders to engage with XLRI's mission for sustainable development and responsible leadership.

Dr. (Fr.) Sebastian George, S.J., Director, XLRI Jamshedpur, extended a warm welcome to the distinguished gathering and highlighted the institution's long-standing commitment to sustainable development, social justice and ethical leadership.

Following this, Dr. Vinod B. Mathur highlighted that India's vision of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047 depends on the balance between ecological and economic security. He emphasized that nature-positive growth can create jobs, strengthen resilience, and protect livelihoods. Stressing the need for green finance, renewable energy and nature-based solutions, he urged for inclusive development that integrates environmental sustainability with economic progress. Dr. Mathur concluded that India can achieve lasting prosperity only when ecological security becomes central to its growth narrative, a vision that resonates with XLRI's commitment to working for the greater good.

The session concluded with an interactive Q & A segment, allowing students and faculty to engage in a thought-provoking dialogue on sustainability challenges and actionable pathways.

Dr. Sanjay Patro, Dean (Academics), delivered the Vote of Thanks, expressing gratitude to Dr. Mathur for his illuminating address and to all dignitaries, faculty and students for making the event a success. The program concluded with the National Anthem, followed by a fellowship interaction.

The annual oration stands as a reflection of XLRI's enduring mission to integrate academic excellence with ethical values and societal responsibility continuing the legacy of Excellence, Integrity and Nation Building for the greater good.

