Xoriant Transforms into a Human-Centric AI Company, Adds 25 New Customers in AI Services

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 12: Xoriant, a global engineering and technology services firm that has spent nearly four decades building intelligent platforms for some of the world's most recognized brands, has embraced a human-centric approach to AI engineering. It has announced its transformation into an HI/AI company with the launch of its new brand identity, "New Horizons," which puts Human Ingenuity at the heart of its innovation and operations.

"AI asks more of us humans, not less," said Rohit Kedia, CEO, Xoriant. "Across client engagements, we have seen how Human Ingenuity does the real work alongside Artificial Intelligence. AI brings speed, scale, and pattern recognition, while HI brings judgment, creativity, and accountability, creating an HI/AI flywheel that compounds and moves forward. The implications are as pronounced for customers as they are for our talent."

Since internalizing the HI/AI philosophy, Xoriant has consistently grown its AI revenues and customer base, with 25 new customers benefiting from AI innovation paired with Human Ingenuity. The transformation also comes with the company's commitment to its 5000+ creator engineers and future talent: building a workforce that is not just 100% AI-fluent, but whole-brain thinkers who consciously apply Human Ingenuity.

To support its growth and HI/AI philosophy, the company continues to strengthen its partnership ecosystem, holding premier partner status with Microsoft, Anthropic, OpenAI and Salesforce.

Xoriant's "New Horizons" brand identity includes a refreshed visual system built around the company's signature green, reflecting its 'resist the usual' mindset and its ambition to stand apart from the sameness in technology services. The rebrand extends across Xoriant's digital presence and client-facing touchpoints globally.

About Xoriant

Xoriant is an applied AI partner for ambitious enterprises, backed by ChrysCapital. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, Xoriant's 5,000+ XFactors serve 75+ Fortune 500 and 150+ Global 2000 clients across BFSI, Healthcare, Hi-tech, Retail, and Manufacturing through six practice Houses. It combines Human Ingenuity (HI) with AI to turn platforms, data, and intelligence into meaningful outcomes for its customers.

Learn more at www.xoriant.com.

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