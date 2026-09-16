XpertNow Takes a Fresh Approach to Expert Consultations: Pay for the Minutes You Need

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 16: Not every problem requires an hour-long consultation. Most of the time, people simply need five or ten minutes with someone who has the right knowledge and experience.

That simple observation is behind XpertNow, a recently launched expert consultation platform that is bringing a different approach to accessing professional guidance. Instead of booking a fixed-duration consultation, users can connect with relevant experts through one-to-one voice and video conversations and pay according to the time they use.

A simpler way to instantly reach the right expertise

Finding information has never been easier. Search engines, videos and AI tools can provide answers within seconds. But information is not always the same as expertise.

A person dealing with a tax question, a student struggling with a particular concept, an entrepreneur making a business decision, or someone looking for guidance on a personal or wellness-related concern may still want to speak directly with someone who understands the subject.

XpertNow was created around this gap.

"We realised that people often hesitate to approach an expert because they assume they have to book a complete consultation, even when their question may take only a few minutes to resolve. We wanted to create a simpler way for people to reach the right person and pay only for the time they actually need." - Manisha Agrawal, Founder, XpertNow

The idea is reflected in the platform's central proposition: "Don't book an hour. Book the answer."

Paying for the time you actually use

XpertNow follows a pay-per-minute model. Experts can set their own per-minute consultation rates, allowing users to choose an expert based on their requirements, profile and pricing.

For example, if an expert charges ₹20 per minute, a 5-minute conversation would cost ₹100. The actual rate varies depending on the expert.

The model is particularly relevant for questions where a person may not need a lengthy appointment but does need a direct conversation with someone expert.

Expertise across everyday needs

XpertNow brings together experts across areas including Tax & Finance, Education & Learning, Legal, Mental Wellness and Physical Wellness.

Users can explore expert profiles and choose someone whose qualifications and area of expertise match their requirements. Experts are required to complete their profiles and submit relevant professional qualification documents for verification. Where applicable, professional credentials or registrations can also form part of the verification process.

The objective is to make the process of finding the right person more transparent while allowing users to make an informed choice.

Human expertise still matters

The rise of AI has changed the way people search for information, but it has also highlighted an important distinction between getting information and discussing a situation with someone who can understand its context.

XpertNow is not positioned as a replacement for technology or professional services. It provides a direct channel for consultation and guidance, with the nature and duration of each interaction depending on the user's requirement.

For matters requiring diagnosis, treatment, emergency assistance or formal professional representation, users should continue to approach the appropriate qualified professional or service.

Building a more accessible expert economy

For experts, the platform offers another way to make their knowledge accessible beyond traditional appointments and long-form consultations. For users, it aims to reduce the friction of finding someone to speak to when a question arises.

The broader idea is straightforward: expertise should not always have to come packaged as a lengthy appointment.

XpertNow, operated by Set Sprout Solutions Private Limited, is building its platform around this principle - connecting people with relevant experts for focused, one-to-one conversations and giving users greater flexibility over how much time they need.

As the platform expands its expert network and user reach, its proposition remains deliberately simple:

Find the right expert. Ask the question. Pay for the time you need.

Sometimes, people don't need an hour.

They just need the answer.

Website: xpertnow.in

Platform: XpertNow - Talk to Experts

Media Contact: info@xpertnow.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)