XTGlobal Infotech Reports Q1 FY27 Standalone 76.3 Percent YoY Growth in EBITDA and 19.8 Percent YoY Growth in PAT; Revenue Rises 8.0 Percent YoY Rs. 19.18 Crore

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 20: XTGlobal Infotech Limited, an NSE- and BSE-listed IT/ITES company, is pleased to announce its unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results on for the quarter, which ended on 30th June 2026.

On a Consolidated basis, the Company reported revenue from operations of ₹93.30 crore in Q1 FY27, registering a 1.1% YoY growth. EBITDA increased 7.8% YoY to ₹7.06 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 7.6% from 7.1% in Q1 FY26. PAT increased 4.3% YoY to ₹3.89 crore, with PAT margin improving to 4.2%.

Financial Performance:

Q1 FY27 Key Business Highlights:

New FAST Engagements Across Three International Markets: The FAST Practice added seven new clients during Q1 FY27 across Australia, the United States and Ireland. The additions further strengthen XTGlobal's Finance & Accounting Services offering across international markets.

Expansion of IT Services Client Base: The IT Services business added one client in India and US both. These engagements expand XTGlobal's client base across its technology services business.

New U.S. State Transportation Agency Engagement: XTGlobal secured an engagement from a leading U.S.-based State Transportation Agency for an Internal eForms Modernization Program leveraging Adobe Experience Manager (AEM). The Work Order is for a 14 months period. The maximum amount payable under the Work Order is USD $1.59 Million (approximately ₹14.8 Crores).

Entry into the Irish Market Through Finance & Accounting Services: XTGlobal commenced its first Finance & Accounting Outsourcing engagement in Ireland, marking an important step in its European expansion. The engagement involves establishing an offshore finance support function from XTGlobal's India delivery centres. The scope includes management accounts support, accounts payable supervision, employee onboarding, HR administration and ongoing finance-function support.

Zoho Suite Implementation: The Zoho transformation is 90% completion covering approximately 13 products/modules and with focus on final go-live, stabilization and realization of expected operational benefits.

Commenting on the results, Mr Ramarao Mullapudi, CEO, President & Director of XTGlobal Infotech Limited, said,

"Q1 FY27 marked a steady start to the year, with consolidated revenue rising by 1.1% YoY to ₹93.3 crore, along operating profitability improved meaningfully. Consolidated EBITDA increased 7.8% YoY to ₹7.1 crore, with EBITDA margin improving to 7.6%, reflecting our continued focus on operational efficiency and disciplined execution. Consolidated PAT for the quarter reaches ₹3.9 crore. During the quarter, we expanded our client base across the FAST Practice and IT Services businesses, with new engagements across the United States, Australia, Ireland and India. Our first Finance & Accounting Outsourcing engagement in Ireland marks an important step in expanding our presence in the European market.

As we progress through FY27, our focus remains on scaling the FAST Practice, expanding technology services relationships and deepening engagement with clients across our target markets. We will continue to strengthen our delivery capabilities, maintain operational discipline and convert new engagements into sustainable, long-term relationships and creating sustainable value for our customers and shareholders."

About XTGlobal Infotech Limited (BSE:531225, NSE: XTGLOBAL):

XTGlobal Infotech Limited is a publicly traded technology services company with more than 20 years of experience in Enterprise Applications, Cloud, Data & Analytics, and RPA. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, XTGlobal provides solutions to large enterprises, including Fortune 1000 companies across retail, healthcare, finance and manufacturing. The company's mission is to deliver measurable business outcomes through innovation, a client-first mindset, and scalable global capabilities.

With a team of more than 600 professionals across India and the US, XTGlobal is recognized for its quality and security standards with CMMI-Dev Level 3 (v2.0) and ISO 27001 certifications. Partnering with leading global technology providers like Oracle, Microsoft, AWS, Automation Anywhere, and UiPath, the company delivers measurable business outcomes for its clients. Its flagship product, Circulus, showcases this commitment by transforming accounts payable automation with advanced, cloud-based technology. For more information, kindly visit www.xtglobal.com

Safe Harbor:

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to future events, including plans, objectives, research and development results, project characteristics, and timelines. These statements are based on current assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. XTGlobal assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or changes in assumptions.

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