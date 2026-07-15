YatriKart Opens First Delhi NCR Store, Targets 50 Stores in 50 Days; Aims for 5,000 Nationwide

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 14: YatriKart, a tech-enabled convenience retail company building a Quick Stop Network for people on the move, today announced the launch of its first store in Delhi NCR and unveiled an ambitious expansion roadmap to open 50 Quick Stop stores across the region within the next 50 days. All YatriKart stores will operate 24/7 to serve commuters and travellers at any time of the day or night. The company also reaffirmed its long-term vision of establishing a 5,000-store network across India over the next five years.

The expansion will focus on high-footfall transit and commuter locations, including metro stations, petrol pumps, corporate offices, hospitals, highways, railway stations and bus terminals. YatriKart aims to make authentic products and trusted brands easily accessible wherever people are on the move.

"India doesn't have a shortage of retail stores. The real gap is organised convenience exactly where people are on the move," said Gaurav Rana, Founder & CEO, YatriKart. "Millions of Indians commute every day, yet convenience at transit locations remains fragmented. YatriKart is building a technology-enabled retail network designed specifically for these high-mobility environments, delivering a consistent and reliable experience wherever people travel."

Unlike traditional convenience retailers that primarily serve residential neighbourhoods, YatriKart's model is centred around consumer movement. Its compact stores are supported by an integrated operating platform spanning technology, location acquisition, warehousing, supply chain, store development and retail operations, enabling rapid and scalable expansion while maintaining operational consistency.

The company's immediate focus is to establish a dense network across Delhi NCR before replicating the model in other major cities across India.

"The first 50 stores represent the foundation of a much larger vision," added Rana. "Delhi NCR will serve as our proof of scale, demonstrating how a dense Quick Stop Network can deliver convenience, operational efficiency and customer trust. From there, we will expand across the country with the ambition of building India's largest organised convenience retail network for travellers and commuters."

Guided by its brand promise, 'Your Quick Stop,' YatriKart aims to redefine convenience retail by creating accessible, technology-enabled stores that seamlessly fit into India's daily travel ecosystem.

About YatriKart

YatriKart is a tech-enabled convenience retail company building India's Quick Stop Network for people on the move. The company develops compact convenience stores across high-mobility locations including metro stations, petrol pumps, corporate offices, hospitals, highways, railway stations and bus terminals. Powered by an integrated operating model spanning technology, warehousing, supply chain, store development and retail operations, YatriKart aims to establish 5,000 Quick Stop stores across India over the next five years, delivering fast, reliable and organised convenience wherever people travel.

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