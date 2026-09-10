YCON Infra Conducts Draw for 1,956 Homes at Platinum Heights in Pataudi

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 10: YCON Infra conducted the draw for allotment of residential units under its affordable housing project, YCON Platinum Heights, in Pataudi, Gurugram on 8th September 2026. The draw was held at Plazzio Hotel, Gurugram, in the presence of officials from the concerned government authorities, including representatives, Sanjay Kumar - STP, Jai Kumar - Representative from DC office, Kuldeep - ATP, Representative DTP Office, Sandhana - AO, STP Office, Ankush - Clark STP Office and Dhiraj - SO, STP Office.

The allotment process was conducted in accordance with the applicable government norms and procedures, with the presence of government officials providing oversight to the process and ensuring transparency and fairness for participating applicants.

YCON Platinum Heights is an affordable group housing project spread across approximately 13.275 acres in Sector 3, Pataudi, comprising 1,956 residential units in 2 BHK and 3 BHK configurations. The project has been registered under the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) and is being developed under the state's affordable housing framework.

The project comprises 18 residential towers and is planned with a range of community and lifestyle amenities, including green spaces, a community centre/clubhouse, sports facilities, jogging and cycling tracks, security infrastructure and other supporting facilities.

Commenting on the successful completion of the draw, Amit Kumar Yadav, Managing Partner, YCON Infra, said,"We are delighted to successfully completed the draw. It is an important milestone for YCON Infra and for the families aspiring to own a home in the rapidly growing Gurugram region. It is more than just a residential project, it reflects our vision of making quality, affordable housing more accessible to families looking to build their future in Gurugram and its surrounding areas. Additionally, we would also like to sincerely thank to Sanjay Kumar - STP, Jai Kumar - Representative from DC office, Kuldeep - ATP, Representative DTP Office and other member of the committee for their presence and oversight during the draw. Their involvement, along with the adherence to the prescribed procedures, helped ensure that the allotment process was conducted in a transparent, fair and orderly manner, giving applicants greater confidence in the process. We remain committed to carrying this same focus on transparency, quality and accountability through every stage of the project."

YCON Platinum Heights aims to provide quality housing at an affordable price point to families across the wider Gurugram region. Developing homes for nearly 2,000 families comes with a significant responsibility, and the company is committed to delivering the project with a strong focus on quality, compliance and timely execution.

Following the completion of the draw, YCON Infra will undertake the subsequent allotment and documentation formalities for successful applicants in accordance with the applicable rules and prescribed timelines. The development is located in Pataudi, an emerging residential market within the Gurugram region, and is expected to benefit from the area's improving connectivity and ongoing infrastructure development.

About YCON Platinum Heights

YCON Platinum Heights is an affordable group housing project by YCON Infra in Sector 3, Pataudi, Gurugram. Spread across approximately 13.275 acres, the project comprises 1,956 residential units in 2 BHK and 3 BHK configurations across 18 towers. The project is registered with Haryana RERA under Registration No. 37 of 2026 (GGM/1065/797/2026/37).

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