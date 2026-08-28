Yes Madam Marks Raksha Bandhan with 0% Commission for Over 10,000 Service Partners

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 28: Yes Madam, India's leading at-home salon and wellness platform, has announced 0% commission for its network of over 10,000 service partners on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. As part of the initiative, every Yes Madam service partner will retain 100% of their earnings from bookings completed on Raksha Bandhan.

The decision draws from the cultural significance of Raksha Bandhan and Yes Madam's predominantly women service partner network, with women comprising around 90% of its partner community. As these professionals have become an integral part of the company's journey, Yes Madam sees supporting them not just as a business commitment, but as a larger responsibility. On an occasion that celebrates the bond of care and support, the company aims to extend that same spirit to its service partners, particularly women such as single mothers and those who may not always have immediate family support.

To translate this thought into a tangible benefit, Yes Madam will charge a 0% commission from its entire service partner network for the day. Till now, only the high performing partners who meet defined performance benchmarks operate at 0% commission but this Raksha Bandhan, this benefit will be extended to every service partner, irrespective of their existing category or how recently they joined the platform.

Beyond the additional earning opportunity, it serves as a gesture of recognition for their contribution to the company's growth. Through the initiative, Yes Madam aims to make its partners feel valued for the role they play in the company's journey, while also highlighting the importance of greater recognition and support for service professionals across the gig economy.

Commenting on the initiative, Aditya Arya, Co-Founder and CEO, Yes Madam, said, "Our service partners are at the heart of what we have built at Yes Madam, and Raksha Bandhan holds a special significance for us given that a majority of our partner community comprises women. For us, this initiative is not about the business impact of foregoing commission for a day. It is about recognising that many of our service partners will step out and continue delivering services on the festive day. We wanted to acknowledge that commitment by ensuring that the day creates greater value for them and their families. We hope more brands consider initiatives that put their partners' earnings and long-term well-being at the centre."

The initiative builds on Yes Madam's broader approach towards supporting its gig workforce through measures focused on earnings, financial security, well-being and recognition. Over the years, the company has introduced measures including 0% commission for pregnant service partners, free health check-ups, interest-free loans, education support, accidental term insurance, lower commission categories, experiential events and more.

Together, these efforts reflect Yes Madam's continued focus on supporting service professionals beyond earning opportunities alone, while challenging conventional approaches to how gig platforms engage with and support their workforce.

About Yes Madam

Founded in 2016, Yes Madam is an at-home beauty and wellness platform offering salon and spa services through trained professionals using hygienic, single-use product formats. Operating across 55+ cities in India, the brand focuses on convenience, transparency, and high-quality personal care experiences delivered at home.

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