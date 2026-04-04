YES Securities Reports Growing Interest in Demat Accounts and SIP Planning Among New Investors

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 4: YES Securities has observed a notable rise in participation from new-age investors who are increasingly embracing digital platforms for structured investing. The company reports growing interest in Demat accounts and systematic investment planning (SIP), reflecting a broader shift toward disciplined and technology-driven financial management. As more individuals explore capital markets for wealth creation, the demand for seamless onboarding and simplified investment tools continues to grow. This trend also indicates increasing financial awareness and a stronger focus on long-term wealth creation among retail investors. The expansion is being driven not only by metro cities but also by growing participation from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, where digital access and financial literacy initiatives are encouraging first-time market entrants.

Key Highlights:

- Rising number of first-time investors choosing digital onboarding to open Demat accounts.

- Growing preference for SIP-based investing among young and salaried investors.

- Increased usage of digital financial planning tools such as SIP calculators.

- Higher awareness of goal-based and disciplined investing approaches.

- Strengthened investor confidence supported by secure and compliant platforms.

The surge in account openings indicates that more first-time investors are choosing to open a Demat account through digital channels, prioritising convenience and accessibility. With streamlined digital KYC processes and paperless verification, onboarding has become faster and more efficient. Industry-wide data supports this trend, recently published depository statistics show that CDSL crossed 17.27 crore Demat accounts by December 2025 (end of Q3 FY26), up from 15.30 crore earlier in FY26, becoming the first Indian depository to reach this milestone and maintaining nearly 80% market share. This steady expansion highlights rising retail investor participation across the country. The consistent rise in account additions also reflects increasing trust in regulated financial intermediaries and improved digital infrastructure across the investment ecosystem.

Alongside the growth in Demat accounts, YES Securities has also reported increasing awareness around disciplined investing through SIPs. Investors, particularly young professionals and salaried individuals, are opting for systematic investment routes to build long-term wealth while managing market volatility. The rising adoption of digital financial tools has made planning and monitoring SIPs more accessible than ever before. Many investors are beginning their investment journey with SIPs as an entry point to understand market cycles while maintaining a structured contribution approach.

To support this trend, investors are actively using tools such as an SIP calculator to estimate potential returns and plan contributions more effectively. These calculators enable users to visualise projected outcomes based on investment amount, tenure, and expected returns, helping them align their investments with financial goals. By offering clarity and realistic projections, such tools empower investors to make structured and informed decisions.

The use of an SIP calculator also reflects a growing preference for goal-based financial planning rather than speculative investing. Whether saving for a home, higher education, or retirement, investors are increasingly relying on data-backed projections to determine monthly contributions and long-term strategies. This shift indicates a maturing investor base that values consistency, discipline, and financial literacy. The focus is gradually moving from short-term trading gains toward sustainable portfolio growth backed by systematic planning.

YES Securities notes that the combination of digital Demat onboarding and structured SIP planning is reshaping retail participation in Indian capital markets. Investors are not only entering the market in higher numbers but are also demonstrating a stronger understanding of diversification, risk management, and long-term wealth creation. Integrated platforms that offer account access, portfolio tracking, and research insights are playing a significant role in facilitating this transformation.

Security and transparency remain central to this growth. Digital platforms backed by encryption, multi-factor authentication, and regulatory compliance measures are enhancing investor confidence. As participation expands, reliable systems and secure processes ensure that new investors can engage with financial markets with clarity and trust.

With the rise in Demat account openings and increasing interest in SIP-based investing, YES Securities continues to witness evolving investor behaviour that prioritises structured planning and technology-enabled access. The trend signals sustained momentum in retail participation, supported by digital innovation and growing financial awareness across the country.

About YES SECURITIES

YES Securities (India) Limited is a subsidiary of YES BANK and has been providing securities broking services since 2013. The company offers a range of broking and investment products to various types of clients, including retail, high-net-worth individuals, and institutional investors. As a SEBI-registered broker, YES Securities facilitates trading on major exchanges such as NSE, BSE, MCX, and NCDEX, leveraging its infrastructure and over ten years of experience in the financial services industry to provide investment solutions.

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