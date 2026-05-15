Young Innovators Vecna4 Qualify for F1 STEM Racing National Finals, Champion Sustainability and Community Impact

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 15: Vecna4 (Vision, Engineering, Creativity, Navigation), a dynamic team of four 11-year-old innovators from Amity International School, Pushp Vihar, comprising Arjunveer Chauhan, Avyaan Pratap, Anant Khemka, and Shaurya Rawat, have qualified for the National Finals of the prestigious F1 STEM Racing competition, demonstrating not only their passion for engineering and motorsport, but also a remarkable commitment to sustainability and community impact.

Beyond designing and building their race car, the team is actively driving change through sustainability focused outreach initiatives. Their efforts include conducting engaging workshops for school students and organising LEGO car building sessions for underprivileged children, fostering creativity, problem-solving, and early exposure to STEM learning.

Fuelled by curiosity and a love for engineering, Vecna4 has also had the opportunity to learn from some of the industry's leading voices. During a recent interaction with Himanshu Jaisinghani at TnT Motors, partners of Mercedes-Benz India, the students explored engineering innovation and sustainability in motorsport.

Looking ahead, Vecna4 is set to meet several more automotive experts, collaborate with sustainability focused organisations, and continue refining their car design over the next two months, all in preparation for the national competition.

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