Young Minds, Big Impact: How India's New-Age Real Estate Consultancy Firms Are Redefining Property Sales

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 2: For decades, India's real estate sector has been driven by legacy businesses, traditional sales models, and relationship-based transactions. While experience continues to remain invaluable, a new generation of real estate consultancy firms is reshaping the industry through innovation, agility, technology, and an entrepreneurial mindset.

Leading this transformation are young founders backed by equally ambitious professionals who understand that today's homebuyer and investor expect far more than conventional brokerage services. They seek trusted advisors, data-backed insights, digital convenience, and long-term value creation.

This changing landscape has paved the way for a new breed of real estate advisory companies that are challenging conventional norms and setting new benchmarks for growth.

Among the firms leading this evolution is Rise Infraventures, which has emerged as one of India's leading real estate consultancy organizations. Founded by the dynamic entrepreneurial duo of Sachin Gawri and Shantanu Gambhir, the company has built its success on youthful energy, customer-centricity, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

The company's recent announcement of a Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of ₹5,800 crore during FY 2025-26 reflects not only remarkable business growth but also the trust reposed in the organization by developers, investors, channel partners, and homebuyers across the country.

What distinguishes new-age firms like Rise Infraventures is the culture they foster. Instead of rigid hierarchies, they empower young professionals to take ownership, innovate, and contribute meaningfully to business growth. Sales consultants today are no longer merely facilitators of transactions--they are investment advisors, market analysts, and long-term relationship managers who guide customers through one of the most significant financial decisions of their lives.

This transformation is especially relevant in today's market, where customers are increasingly informed, digitally connected, and seeking transparency throughout the buying journey. Modern advisory firms have responded by integrating technology, market intelligence, CRM-driven engagement, digital marketing, and personalized advisory services into every stage of the customer experience.

Behind every successful transaction lies a collaborative ecosystem powered by professionals across sales, marketing, research, customer relationship management, technology, and business development. Young leadership teams understand that sustainable growth is built not by individuals alone but by empowering high-performing teams that share a common vision.

Sharing his perspective, Mohit Gawri, Vice President, Rise Infraventures Limited, said:

"The new generation of real estate professionals brings with it a fresh perspective, greater adaptability, and an unwavering focus on customer success. Today's buyers expect transparency, knowledge, and long-term advisory rather than transactional selling. At Rise Infraventures, we have created an environment where young professionals are empowered to lead, innovate, and build lasting relationships with clients. That culture has become one of our strongest competitive advantages."

Kapil Chugh, Vice President, Rise Infraventures Limited, added:

"India's real estate market is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and so are customer expectations. Young consultancy firms have the advantage of being agile, technology-driven, and highly responsive to market dynamics. Our focus has always been on combining data, market intelligence, and personalized advisory to help customers make informed investment decisions. Sustainable growth comes from consistently delivering value, not just closing transactions."

Echoing similar views, Sumit Chowdhary, Vice President, Rise Infraventures Limited, said:

"The biggest strength of a young organization is its people. When talented professionals are given responsibility early in their careers, they develop confidence, accountability, and an ownership mindset. At Rise Infraventures, we believe every team member contributes to our growth story. Our journey to achieving a GTV of ₹5,800 crore is a reflection of collective effort, shared ambition, and an unwavering commitment to excellence."

The Indian real estate market is undergoing a structural transformation driven by infrastructure development, urbanization, policy reforms, and rising investor confidence. As the sector expands, advisory firms that combine entrepreneurial leadership with professional excellence will continue to shape the future of property sales.

The success of Rise Infraventures demonstrates that age is no longer the defining factor in leadership. Vision, execution, innovation, and the ability to nurture talented professionals have become the true differentiators.

As India's real estate sector enters its next phase of growth, young consultancy firms are proving that with the right blend of ambition, technology, and customer-centricity, they are not only competing with established players but also setting new benchmarks for the industry. Rise Infraventures stands as a testament to this new era, where youthful leadership, empowered teams, and a relentless pursuit of excellence are redefining the future of Indian real estate advisory.

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