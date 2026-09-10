Yubi Group Launches 'TopScore' at GFF 2026 to Widen Credit Health Awareness for Indian borrowers

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: Yubi Group, the AI-powered operating system for financial services, today launched TopScore, a consumer credit-health app, unveiled at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026. The launch arrives at a pivotal moment for financial inclusion in India: even as over a billion Indians are now eligible for credit, recent studies suggest nearly one in two have never checked their credit score, and many first encounter it only as a loan rejection, without understanding what shaped it or what to do next. Credit access has scaled; credit understanding has not.

The app was unveiled by Mr. Ajay Kumar Choudhary, Non-Executive Chairman and Independent Director of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Independent Director on the Board of Yubi Group, and a former Executive Director of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Choudhary said,"Financial health begins with early education, not late collections. When consumers understand their credit habits before taking on debt, we break the default cycle and curb NPAs across the entire system. Solutions like TopScore are an integral pillar of the effort to improve credit literacy and protect everyday citizens from debt stress."

Gaurav Kumar, Founder & CEO, Yubi Group, shared the vision behind the launch saying, "For years, debt management in India was reactive, focused on collections, recovery, and managing NPAs after financial stress had already set in. That era is ending. By channeling deep credit infrastructure and predictive technology toward the consumer, we are shifting from reactive recovery to proactive credit health. TopScore is the natural culmination of that evolution. It moves the conversation beyond simply accessing credit to helping people borrow smarter, build lasting financial health, and prevent debt stress before it begins."

TopScore is a comprehensive credit-health companion built around three simple steps: check, understand, and grow. Users start with a free credit score and full report, drawn from Experian, one of India's leading credit bureaus with the user's own consent, and translated from complex bureau data into plain language across 10 languages, including Hindi and English. An AI Score Coach turns that report into a personal, step-by-step plan, showing what is helping a user's profile and what is holding it back, while a Human Coach, (a real credit expert who speaks the user's language) is available for the moments where human intervention is required. A built-in score predictor lets users play out real-life scenarios and see their estimated effect before acting. And the app goes beyond numbers: TopScore assists users in raising disputes to correct reporting errors, and in pursuing a consent-first, borrower-initiated path to resolve past dues directly with their lender and rebuild.

TopScore will be available on Google Play Store and the Apple App Store soon.

While TopScore is a bold step into the consumer space, it stands on the foundation of the Yubi Group. For years, Yubi has been the engine powering the systems behind India's credit landscape. By channeling that institutional understanding into a consumer product, Yubi Group is uniquely positioned to serve the entire credit lifecycle, from awareness to access to rebuilding.

About Yubi Group:

Yubi Group is the world's only AI-powered operating system (OS) for financial services, founded in 2020 by CEO Gaurav Kumar. At its core is YuVerse, an applied AI suite powering four specialized companies - Yubi, Accumn, Spocto X, and YuCollect - that together deliver end-to-end solutions in lending, underwriting, and collections. Backed by leading investors including Peak XV, Insight Partners, Lightspeed, B Capital Group, Dragoneer, and TVS Capital, Yubi has facilitated over ₹3.2 lakh crore in credit and 3.5 crore transactions, serving 17,000+ enterprises and 6,200+ investors & lenders while reducing collections costs by 57%. The company is redefining transparency, compliance, and performance across India's financial services sector.

Visit www.go-yubi.com to learn more.

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