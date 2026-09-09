Yubi launches Pye, a multi-lender platform for retail borrowers, at Global Fintech Fest 2026

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: Yubi Group today launched Pye, a new lending platform built for retail borrowers, at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. The launch was marked by Mr. Ajay Kumar Choudhary, non-executive chairman of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and an independent director on Yubi Group's board, who previously served as executive director at the Reserve Bank of India.Pye is built for the moments that call for credit in everyday life: a wedding, a home, an education, a medical need, a new business idea. Instead of routing a borrower's application to a single lender, Pye connects it to a network of lending partners at once, matching each borrower's profile to the partner best suited to their need, loan type, and timeline.

India's retail credit market is expanding rapidly, with substantial room for further growth. According to CRISIL Intelligence, retail loan growth is projected to reach 17-18% in fiscal 2026. Yet, India's household debt-to-GDP ratio stood at just 45.5% as of September 2025 (per the RBI's June 2026 Financial Stability Report), far below more credit-penetrated markets like South Korea, which sits at nearly 89%. Pye taps into this expanding demand by leveraging Yubi's existing lender network, allowing retail borrowers to connect with roughly 80% of India's top lending institutions through a single integration to find well-matched credit.

"Every lender has its own view of risk, its own criteria for ticket size, documentation, and timing, shaped by its own mandate. That's the nature of a healthy lending market," said Gaurav Kumar, founder and CEO, Yubi Group."It also means the right partner for a borrower isn't always the first one they approach. Pye is built to help a borrower find that fit faster, matching them to the right lenders across our network, instead of going door to door. The compliance and legal work, KYC, documentation, disclosures, happens once on Pye, so a borrower isn't repeating paperwork with every application. We open these avenues while being fully compliant with RBI's digital lending guidelines such as neutral display of offers, full disclosure on APR, and ensuring native journeys for seamless customer experience."

"Credit access works best when it is broad-based, transparent, and well matched to the borrowers' needs. Initiatives that bring technology and multiple regulated lenders together, like Pye, are a welcome step for India's financial inclusion agenda," said Mr. Ajay Kumar Choudhary, non-executive chairman, NPCI, and independent director, Yubi Group.

Over the past six years, Yubi's platforms have enabled more than ₹3.2 lakh crore in credit across 3.5 crore transactions while enabling ₹80,000 crores in debt collections.

The name Pye draws from π, the mathematical constant whose value continues without repeating. It's a small nod to the idea behind the platform: a borrower's options shouldn't end with one lender's decision on a given day. Pye's tagline reflects this: 'One platform. Infinite possibilities.'

Every lender on Pye is RBI-regulated, pricing and terms are shown transparently before a borrower proceeds, and a borrower's data is shared only with the lenders they choose to apply to.

Pye's ambition goes beyond a dedicated app. Yubi is working to make Pye reachable over time from the online storefronts, bill payment platforms, and other everyday digital services, bringing credit closer to the moment it is actually needed.

Pye is being showcased at GFF 2026, running September 9-11 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, where Yubi is at booth F2.

About Yubi

Yubi Group is the world's only AI-powered operating system (OS) for financial services, founded in 2020 by CEO Gaurav Kumar. The Group comprises YuVerse, Accumn, Spocto X, YuCollect, Yubi Wealth - subsidiaries that together deliver end-to-end AI-based solutions in lending, underwriting, collections and wealth management. Backed by leading investors including Peak XV, Insight Partners, Lightspeed, B Capital Group, Dragoneer, and TVS Capital, Yubi has facilitated over ₹3.2 lakh crore in credit and 3.5 crore transactions, serving 17,000+ enterprises and 6,200+ investors & lenders while reducing collections costs by 57%. The company is redefining transparency, compliance, and performance across India's financial services sector. Visit www.go-yubi.com to learn more.

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