Yugen Infra Brings Captivating Offers for Stakeholders at the Goa Biggest Property Expo in Delhi NCR

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 25: With preparations speeding up at Yugen Infra and trying to attract customers from the real estate community, some of their irresistible offers have been included in the Goa Biggest Property Expo being held at Delhi-NCR. All ready for the day, this falls on Sunday, the 27th of April 2025, at Le Meridien, New Delhi, from 9 AM to 9 PM.

This expo is all set up to offer a golden investment opportunity in Goa's ever-growing real estate sector, presenting a whole array of premium Villas, Villa Plots, and Farmhouses. Highlighting customer-centric solutions, Yugen Infra comes up with exclusive option benefits for both the seasoned investor and the first-time buyer.

Among the main attractions for participants are a fabulous lucky draw to win a Kia Sonet, a complimentary one-year golf course membership with every booking, and prelaunch benefits worth Rs65 lakh. Couples can expect exotic international trips or the exciting 1 Ka 3 offer allowing buyers to pay Rs1 lakh and get an additional discount of Rs2 lakh. Other attractions include free site visits worth Rs50,000, EOI completion benefit, flexible exit plans for risk-free investment, and special area-based discounts on per-square-yard rates.

Speaking about this remarkable event in Indian realty, Mr. Sheeshram Yadav, Managing Director of Yugen Infra, said, "With great excitement, we are bringing Goa's finest real estate properties to the capital. Not only does this expo offer great deals, but also a lifestyle investment. We have collated the best offers and exclusive rewards to make every stakeholder feel precious and inspired. Goa has been recognized as emerging goldmine real estate territory due to its attractive landscape, idylic surroundings, and ever-so-considerably soul-soothing environment. This event will highlight to them valuable deals, discounts, and competitive rates in the marketplace. An event of such high magnitude instills confidence for people considering investments, township, and many lucrative real-estate investment possibilities."

More benefits and a plethora of premium properties ensure that the Goa Biggest Property Expo turns out to be one of the hallmark events for any real estate enthusiast in Delhi-NCR. It is now time for the interested buyers to note the dates on their calendar and book their slots early.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)