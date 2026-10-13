zagg.money Launches Dussehra UPI Challenge, Get 10X Multiplier on Accumulated Cashback through RuPay Credit Card

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited (NSE: ZAGGLE) (BSE: 543985), India's leading AI-led SaaS FinTech and Global Spend Management platform, has announced the launch of the Zagg.Money Dussehra UPI Challenge, a festive rewards campaign that offers consumers an opportunity to earn up to 10X multiplier on accumulated cashback on eligible RuPay credit card UPI spends.

Running from October 11 to October 20, 2026, the campaign transforms everyday UPI transactions into an interactive 10-day challenge, encouraging users to transact regularly, achieve daily spending milestones and unlock enhanced cashback on Dussehra.

Available on the zagg.money Android app, the campaign enables users to earn cashback on all eligible RuPay credit card UPI transactions while collecting virtual arrows by completing daily spending targets. On Dussehra, eligible participants can use their earned arrows to unlock a surprise cashback multiplier ranging from 1X to 10X which is applied to the accumulated cashback.

Turning Everyday Spends into Festive Cashback

The Dussehra UPI Challenge combines digital payments, festive engagement and gamification through a simple gamified journey:

- Pay & Earn: Make eligible RuPay credit card UPI payments through zagg.money and earn cashback.

- Collect Arrows: Complete daily spending milestones between October 11 and 19 to accumulate up to nine arrows.

- Unlock Festive Rewards: On October 20, users who have accumulated at least one arrow receive a bonus arrow and an opportunity to unlock a surprise cashback multiplier between 1X and 10X.

- Earn Up to 10X Cashback: The multiplier applies to eligible cashback accumulated during the campaign. For instance, ₹100 in cashback could increase to ₹1,000 with a 10X multiplier.

Additionally, new users can earn a ₹15 welcome bonus by adding an eligible RuPay credit card and completing their first payment.

Strengthening zagg.money's Consumer Payments Ecosystem

The campaign forms part of Zaggle's broader strategy to scale zagg.money as a consumer-facing digital payments and credit platform, bringing together UPI payments, credit card-linked transactions, rewards and everyday financial services.

By integrating gamification with transaction-linked incentives, zagg.money aims to encourage repeat usage, strengthen customer engagement and drive greater adoption of RuPay credit cards on UPI.

The initiative also supports Zaggle's strategy of expanding beyond its established enterprise FinTech business into the consumer payments ecosystem, creating opportunities for increased transaction activity, customer acquisition and long-term engagement.

Commenting on the campaign, Dr. Raj P. Narayanam, Founder & Executive Chairman, Zaggle, said: "Festivals are a time for celebration and with the zagg.money Dussehra UPI Challenge, we want to make every day digital payments more rewarding and engaging for consumers. By combining RuPay credit card UPI payments with gamified cashback rewards, we are creating a differentiated consumer experience that encourages greater participation in digital payments. For Zaggle, this initiative also reflects our broader ambition to build zagg.money into a scalable consumer FinTech platform, strengthening customer engagement, increasing transaction frequency and creating sustainable opportunities for long-term value creation."

Building a Scalable B2C Growth Opportunity

zagg.money represents an important extension of Zaggle's FinTech ecosystem, complementing its established enterprise Spend Management business with consumer-focused payment and credit solutions.

Through its growing portfolio of co-branded consumer credit cards in partnership with YES BANK, Punjab National Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, alongside UPI and other digital payment services, zagg.money is building an integrated proposition for India's digitally active consumers.

Campaigns such as the Dussehra UPI Challenge are designed to strengthen brand visibility, encourage recurring transactions and deepen consumer engagement, supporting Zaggle's long-term B2C growth ambitions.

The zagg.money Dussehra UPI Challenge is available exclusively on the zagg.money Android app until October 20, 2026. Rewards, eligibility and cashback multipliers are subject to applicable campaign terms and conditions.

About Zaggle

Incorporated in 2011, Zaggle (BSE: 543985) (NSE: ZAGGLE) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment and is amongst a small number of uniquely positioned players with a diversified offering of financial technology products and services. Zaggle is one of the largest number of issued prepaid cards in India in partnership with its banking partners and is also one of the largest commercial credit cards player in India basis spends generated on cards issued by its partner banks. Additionally, Zaggle has a diversified portfolio of SaaS products, including tax and payroll software and a wide touchpoint reach. It is a leading player in spend management, with more than 50 million prepaid cards issued in partnership with 19 banking partners and more than 4.03 million users served as of June 30, 2026, offering a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base.

Zaggle's network of corporate customers covers the banking and finance, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, FMCG, infrastructure and automobile industries.

For more information, please visit company website https://www.zaggle.in/ and follow our latest updates on LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Zagg.Money

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