Zappfresh with Beti Foundation and UN IIMSAM Mark World Hunger Day with Community Outreach Initiative at IIT Delhi

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], May 28: On the occasion of World Hunger Day, Beti Foundation, Zappfresh and UN IIMSAM organised a community outreach initiative at IIT Delhi Gate focused on raising awareness around hunger, nutrition, and child welfare. The initiative brought together volunteers, institutions, and community members to support over 100 children through meal distribution, educational engagement, and awareness activities.

Link to the video: Instagram Video Link

The programme aimed to highlight that hunger is not limited to the absence of food alone, but is also closely linked to access to nutrition, education, dignity, and opportunity. As part of the outreach, meals were distributed to children along with stationery and drawing kits to encourage learning and participation. Interactive sessions and engagement activities were also conducted to create awareness around nutrition and the importance of supporting underserved communities.

Speaking on the initiative, Prreya Aggarwal, Director, Zappfresh and supporting the initiative, said, "As women and as individuals, we often understand the value of care, nourishment, and creating opportunities that help people grow. Children deserve not just access to food but also access to support systems that enable them to learn and thrive. Through this initiative, our intention is to contribute in a meaningful way and support a larger cause that goes beyond one day or one event. We are happy to associate with Beti Foundation and UN IIMSAM and be part of an effort that creates awareness while positively impacting communities. Small initiatives, when undertaken collectively, have the power to create lasting change."

The initiative was further supported through the involvement of Deepanshu Manchanda, Managing Director of Zappfresh and Goodwill Ambassador of United Nations IIMSAM, reinforcing the organisation's continued participation in initiatives focused on community welfare and social impact.

Observed globally, World Hunger Day serves as a reminder of the urgent need for collective action in addressing hunger and malnutrition. Initiatives such as these aim to strengthen community engagement and encourage long-term conversations around equitable access to food, nutrition, and opportunities for children and underserved communities.

About Zappfresh

Zappfresh is a new-age food and convenience platform focused on delivering high-quality - fresh, hygienic, and ready-to-cook/eat food products to consumers and businesses across India. With a growing portfolio spanning fresh and frozen categories, the company is focused on making convenient and nutritious food more accessible to modern households. Alongside its business operations, Zappfresh continues to support initiatives centred around community welfare, nutrition awareness, and social impact.

https://www.zappfresh.com/

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