ZFunds Strengthens Footprint in South India with Bengaluru Office

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 25: ZFunds, one of India's fastest-growing wealthtech platforms for mutual fund distributors (MFDs), has opened its Bengaluru office - its first in South India. The move signals a deliberate push into a region that is rapidly becoming central to India's wealth creation story.

Headquartered in Gurgaon, ZFunds Bengaluru office will serve as a strategic hub to support the company's growing base of MFD partners across Southern India, offering them deeper on-ground support, faster service, and closer engagement.

ZFunds works closely with mutual fund distributors to help them digitise their practices, improve operational efficiency, and compete effectively in an increasingly DIY-led investment landscape. With South India emerging as a key market for financial advisory and wealth creation, the Bengaluru expansion aligns with the company's long-term growth strategy.

Commenting on the expansion, Manish Kothari, CEO & Co-founder of ZFunds, said:

"South India has always been an important market for us, with a strong culture of financial planning and a evolving distributor ecosystem. Opening our Bengaluru office brings us closer to our MFD partners on the ground, allowing us to understand their needs better and support them more meaningfully."

The new office will house teams across partner success, sales, and operations, and will play a key role in driving adoption of ZFunds' platform among independent distributors in the region.

With this expansion, ZFunds continues to reinforce its commitment to empowering India's MFD community with technology, insights, and hands-on support - helping them focus on what matters most: guiding families towards long-term financial security.

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