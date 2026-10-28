Zigly Foundation's Community Feeding Initiative Crosses 5,000 Kg Mark, Reaching Dogs Across Shelters and Communities

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 27: Zigly Foundation, the community outreach arm of Zigly Pet Care, is proud to announce that through its community feeding initiatives, it has distributed over 5,000 kg of food to community and shelter dogs since the inception of the programme, equivalent to more than 10,000 meals. This effort reflects the Foundation's broader commitment to animal welfare, which extends beyond feeding to proactive healthcare, community awareness and adoption advocacy.

As part of this ongoing effort, the Foundation recently conducted feeding drives at Karma Foundation and POSH Foundation, where Zigly Pet Care employees volunteered alongside shelter teams to feed 450 shelter dogs. The drives brought employees closer to the day-to-day work of animal welfare organisations and highlighted the role of sustained support and collaboration in caring for shelter animals. With further feeding drives planned in Noida and Gurugram, the Foundation aims to extend its support to more shelters and communities.

Speaking on the initiative, Ms. Yamini Kumar Jaipuria, Managing Trustee, Cosmo Foundation and Whole-time Director (Corporate Strategy, ESG and CSR), Cosmo First, said, "At Zigly Foundation, we believe that animal welfare requires consistent effort and collective responsibility. Access to food is a basic need, yet community and shelter dogs often depend on the support of individuals and organisations for their daily meals. Through these initiatives, we aim to support the everyday needs of community animals while encouraging collective responsibility towards building healthier and more compassionate communities for people and animals."

Feeding is one part of Zigly Foundation's wider work to improve the health and well-being of community animals. As part of the several activities, Zigly Foundation also handcrafted outfits for the Honourable Prime Minister's Punganur cows and was recognised with a Letter of Appreciation from the Prime Minister. Further, in Shalimar Bagh, the Foundation worked with the Government of Delhi, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Department of Animal Husbandry to facilitate the vaccination and microchipping of over 3,500 community dogs. The programme received a Letter of Appreciation from the Chief Minister of Delhi. The Foundation has also supported RWA-led anti-rabies awareness and free vaccination drives in Defence Colony, encouraging residents to take an active role in preventive healthcare for community dogs.

Alongside these on-ground interventions, Zigly Foundation works to build awareness and mobilise community participation through several other initiatives. These include a nationwide canine blood donor directory with 212 registered donor dogs, six Wagathons held across Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Pune, and over 200 digital awareness campaigns covering themes such as summer water bowls, pet-safe Holi, winter care and senior pet adoption. Through its 'Shop at Zigly, Vaccinate a Dog' initiative, the Foundation also connects consumer participation with funding for community dog vaccinations.

Looking ahead, Zigly Foundation plans to expand its feeding drives to more shelters and locations, including Noida and Gurugram. By continuing to work with animal welfare organisations, mobilise volunteers and promote awareness around responsible animal care, the Foundation aims to strengthen its efforts towards a future where community animals receive greater care, protection and support.

About Zigly Pet Care

Zigly Pet Care is a leading omnichannel ecosystem for pet care, offering comprehensive veterinary care, grooming and spa services, pet fashion, pet food and more. With Pet Care Centres across Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Panchkula, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Mumbai and Pune, Zigly Pet Care continues to expand its physical presence across major cities in India. As a direct-to-consumer pet care brand, Zigly Pet Care is committed to delivering integrated solutions for pet parents.

Visit www.zigly.com or download the Zigly Pet Care app to discover its offerings. Zigly Pet Care is part of Cosmo First Ltd.

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