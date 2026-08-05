Zigly Pet Care Celebrates Third Edition of International Happy Pets Day, Strengthens Access to Proactive Pet Healthcare Across India

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 4: Zigly Pet Care, India's first omnichannel pet care brand, celebrated the third edition of International Happy Pets Day (IHPD) across its centres nationwide. Building on the success of the previous two editions, the annual celebration, coinciding with Friendship Day, brought together pet parents and their furry companions to celebrate the special bond they share while promoting pro-active pet healthcare. During the event, Zigly Pet Care also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening India's pet care ecosystem by making quality veterinary care more accessible, integrated and community-driven.

The day-long celebration, hosted at 35 centres in 15+ cities across the country, witnessed the participation of over 2,500 pets and more than 3,500 pet parents. Under the theme "Life is Simply, Undeniably Better Together," International Happy Pets Day 2026 featured a range of engaging experiences for pets and their parents, while encouraging proactive healthcare with complimentary health check-ups and wellness consultations. The event also marked the launch of Pet First Aid Kits, reinforcing the brand's focus on proactive pet healthcare. As part of the event, pet parents also participated in the veterinarian-led pet first aid workshop, where they learned essential emergency care techniques. The occasion also saw the expansion of veterinary-led services, with the Noida centre being upgraded to a 24x7 veterinary facility and the Defence Colony centre receiving dedicated veterinary services. Adding to these services, primary & secondary care such as diagnostics, X-rays, upgraded surgeries, and physiotherapy have also been introduced in the DLF Lucknow & Basant Lok centre.

Commenting on the occasion, Saurabh Jain, CEO, Zigly Pet Care, said, "International Happy Pets Day has always been about celebrating the unconditional love between pets and their families. This year, we wanted to build on that purpose by placing proactive pet healthcare at the heart of the celebration. Alongside bringing pet communities together, we are expanding our veterinary ecosystem through upgraded 24x7 facilities, dedicated veterinary services across more centres, and the launch of Pet First Aid Kits. Together, these initiatives reflect our vision of creating India's most trusted and comprehensive pet healthcare ecosystem, where pet parents can access quality care, expert advice and essential healthcare services whenever they need them."

To make the event more interesting, a diverse lineup of games such as Snuffle Mat challenge, Best Trick Showdown, Pet Bingo, among others strengthened the bond between pets and their parents. To keep these memories alive and celebrate the journey so far, pet parents also enjoyed the caricature and photo booth sessions. The celebrations culminated with the Zigly Pet Care Awards, recognising inspiring stories from the pet community, followed by a group celebration that brought together pet parents, creators and animal lovers.

Further strengthening its commitment to community animal welfare, Zigly Pet Care also announced the launch of Zigly Cares - nutritious dry food created for community dogs. Available in 100 gm and 1 kg packs, 100 percent of the proceeds from every pack sold will be used to support the welfare of street animals. This also enables every pet parent to contribute towards the wellbeing of community animals through their everyday purchases.

Adding purpose to the celebrations, 100 percent of the proceeds from International Happy Pets Day ticket sales, worth INR 6 lakhs, were handed over to the Zigly Foundation. The proceeds will help to support initiatives such as anti-rabies vaccination, deworming, reflective collar drives, rescue efforts, and facilitating adoptions for community dogs. As Zigly Pet Care's flagship annual community initiative, International Happy Pets Day continues to unite pet parents, veterinarians, creators and animal lovers while creating meaningful impact beyond pet care by supporting the wellbeing of community animals.

Through International Happy Pets Day, Zigly Pet Care continues to evolve beyond a pet care retailer into a comprehensive pet healthcare ecosystem. By combining celebration, education, expanded veterinary infrastructure, proactive pet healthcare and community engagement, the brand is creating an integrated care journey that supports pets and their families at every stage of life while advancing its vision of making high-quality pet care more accessible across India.

About Zigly Pet Care

Zigly Pet Care is a leading omnichannel ecosystem for pet care, offering comprehensive veterinary care, best-in-class grooming and spa services, pet fashion, pet food, and more. With Pet Care Centres across Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Panchkula, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Mumbai, and Pune, Zigly Pet Care is steadily expanding its physical presence to major cities nationwide. As a direct-to-consumer (D2C) pet care brand, Zigly Pet Care is committed to delivering innovative, integrated solutions for pet parents. Visit your nearest Zigly Pet Care Centre, explore www.zigly.com, or download the Zigly Pet Care App to discover the Zigly Pet Care experience. Zigly Pet Care is part of Cosmo First Ltd.

About Cosmo First Ltd.

Established in 1981 by Mr. Ashok Jaipuria, Cosmo First Limited is a four-decade-old global conglomerate. Its consumer vertical comprises Cosmo Consumer - covering Window Films, Paint Protection Films, and Ceramic Coatings for automobiles - and Zigly Pet Care, a digital-first omnichannel pet care ecosystem. Its industrial vertical includes Cosmo Films (specialty films for packaging, labels, lamination, and industrial applications), Cosmo Speciality Chemicals (coatings, adhesives, and masterbatches), and Cosmo Plastech (rigid packaging). With sustainable innovation and R & D at its core, Cosmo First serves customers across 100+ countries.

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