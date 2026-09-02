Zinnov Advises Akkodis on its acquisition of 51% stake in AXISCADES Aerospace Engineering Services Business

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 1: Zinnov served as sole financial advisor to Akkodis, a global digital engineering consulting company, on its acquisition of a controlling interest in the aerospace engineering services business from AXISCADES Technologies Limited. The transaction comprises a 51% stake in the aerospace engineering services division, with the remaining 49% to be acquired over a 24 to 30-month period, structured as a joint venture during transition.

The aerospace business employs over 1,000 engineers across multiple geographies in North America, Europe, and Asia, providing design, engineering analysis, certification support, and lifecycle engineering services to major aerospace OEMs. The acquisition provides Akkodis with scaled delivery capacity in India, complementary engineering capabilities, and strengthened relationships with marquee customers.

Zinnov's mandate encompassed capability evaluation, deal valuation and structuring, advisory across complex multi-geography carve-out, transaction execution support across multiple regulatory environments, coordinate due diligence, and negotiate terms to a successful outcome.

To read more about the deal click here.

About Zinnov

Zinnov is a global management and strategy consulting firm that helps organizations build, scale, and transform businesses through technology, AI, globalization, and innovation.

For over two decades, Zinnov has partnered with Fortune 500 enterprises, technology platforms, hyperscalers, Global Capability Centers (GCCs), technology service providers, and Private Equity firms to solve complex growth and transformation challenges. The firm has advised 250+ Fortune 500 companies, helped establish and transform 220+ Global Capability Centers, and supported 100+ Private Equity firms on technology investments, M & A, and value creation.

Zinnov's expertise spans four strategic areas:

* Global Capability Centers (GCCs): End-to-end advisory and implementation across the GCC lifecycle, including strategy, location and workspace selection, setup, scaling, operating model design, AI-led transformation, and global enterprise integration.

Through its GCC-as- a -Service model, Zinnov combines consulting, execution, and the industry's largest proprietary GCC intelligence platforms to help enterprises make data-driven decisions across talent, innovation, operating models, and AI while accelerating business outcomes through productivity, cost optimization, and revenue growth.

* Enterprise AI & Technology Transformation: Helping organizations build AI-first operating models, modernize technology organizations, accelerate engineering innovation, and unlock business value through digital transformation.

* Growth Strategy for Technology Companies: Advising technology service providers, software platforms, and hyperscalers on market expansion, go-to-market strategy, partnership ecosystems, AI-led offerings, and competitive positioning.

* Private Equity & M & A Advisory: Supporting investors and portfolio companies through technology due diligence, commercial diligence, post-merger integration, operating model transformation, and long-term value creation.

Combining research-led insights with execution capabilities, Zinnov helps organizations accelerate growth, unlock innovation, optimize technology investments, and build enduring competitive advantage. With a presence across North America, Europe, and Asia, the firm continues to advise many of the world's leading enterprises on the future of business and technology. For more information, visit http://www.zinnov.com.

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