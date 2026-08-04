Zomato And Blinkit facilitate ₹18 Crores of Income Tax refunds by enabling over 100,000 Delivery Partners across 905 cities to file their ITR

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], August 4: Eternal companies, Zomato and Blinkit have collectively facilitated income tax return (ITR) filing for more than 100,000 delivery partners so far this year, spanning 905 cities across the country. The filing deadline for gig workers is still a month away, on 31 August 2026.

The exercise has already unlocked refunds worth INR 18 crore for delivery partners.

Of the delivery partners who filed this year, nearly 73% were first-time filers with no previous year's ITR filing on record with Zomato or Blinkit. This points to a widening base of gig workers stepping into the formal financial system, often for the first time, with the platform's support.

An ITR is a widely recognised proof of financial standing, one that can support delivery partners as they apply for personal loans, FD-backed credit cards, rental agreements, and other services that require documented financial history.

"Delivery partners are at the centre of what we do, and we see it as our responsibility to support them well beyond their work on our platforms. Whether it is helping them build a formal financial record through ITR filing, or the welfare benefits and savings tools we offer through the app, our effort is to give delivery partners the security and financial standing they deserve," said Aditya Mangla, CEO, Zomato.

To make this accessible at scale, the platforms have made the filing service available at a subsidised rate via third-party. The process is entirely digital and self-serve: delivery partners initiate filing directly from the Zomato or Blinkit Delivery Partner App, which are integrated with a dedicated chatbot. From there, they verify their details, authenticate via OTP and submit the required information, in the course of a few minutes.

For assistance, instant support is also available through the chatbot. In addition, delivery partners can reach out for further clarity through a hotline/call.

Zomato and Blinkit are driving awareness through a digital-first strategy, using in-app targeted communication campaigns and delivery partner testimonials to help other delivery partners understand the process and benefits of filing ITR. At Blinkit, this is reinforced with posters and LED screen creatives at dark stores, giving delivery partners visible reminders at the locations they visit every day.

ITR filing is one of several initiatives Zomato and Blinkit run to support delivery partners' financial wellbeing. These initiatives include welfare benefits like OPD cover, medical and accidental insurance, maternity insurance and paid period rest days for women delivery partners, and financial tools like fixed and recurring deposits and pension accounts under the gig-variant National Pension Scheme.

Eternal Limited:

Founded in 2008, Eternal is India's largest new-age tech organization by market capitalization and the first tech company to join the prestigious BSE Sensex 30-share index. Driven by its mission of powering India's changing lifestyles, Eternal's line of businesses are spread across diverse verticals, including food delivery (Zomato), quick commerce (Blinkit), going-out offerings (District), and B2B supplies (Hyperpure).

Built in India for India, Eternal generates millions of direct and indirect earning opportunities, fueling growth and innovation across the nation.

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