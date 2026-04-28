Zurich launches Global Capability Center in Hyderabad to power next-gen tech and AI

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 28: Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) today announced the launch of a new Global Capability Center in Hyderabad, reinforcing its focus on advancing technology and AI capabilities to transform insurance.

Zurich has appointed Amit Kalra as Head of Zurich Capability Centers, effective 1 July 2026. Based in India, he will shape the Group's Capability Center strategy and oversee all locations globally. He will also lead the establishment and expansion of the Hyderabad center, supporting Zurich's broader technology and AI ambitions. Mr. Kalra brings extensive experience in building and leading global capability centers as strategic enablers for complex, international organizations.

Cara Morton, CEO Zurich Global Businesses & Operations, said: "India is a key talent market for Zurich, and Hyderabad stands out for its depth of engineering expertise and innovation. This center reflects a shift in how we build for the future, strengthening our global technology and AI capabilities while giving highly skilled professionals the opportunity to work on solutions that make a real impact for our customers around the world."

The Hyderabad center will act as a strategic extension of Zurich's global operating model, with end-to-end ownership across engineering, data and core business operations. From day one, the center will embed AI-enabled ways of working into how solutions are designed, delivered and scaled across the Group. Designed as a purpose-built environment, the center allows Zurich to build modern, technology and AI-led capabilities without legacy constraints.

As the center grows, Zurich will recruit specialists across cloud and platform engineering, data and AI, application development, cybersecurity and quality engineering. Teams will be responsible for the full lifecycle of their solutions - from design, to build, to execution - and will contribute directly to global platforms and solutions.

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