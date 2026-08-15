40 Years of Building Trust: The Entrepreneurial Journey of Sanjeev Srivastva, Founder of Assotech Group

Few names in Indian real estate carry the weight of four uninterrupted decades. Sanjeev Srivastva, Founder of Assotech Group, has spent that time building not just apartments and townships, but a reputation that has outlasted multiple real estate cycles, a rare feat in an industry known for boom-and-bust volatility.

The story began at a time when organized real estate development in India was still finding its feet. Over the years, the company expanded its footprint across [confirm: NCR, Odisha, Jharkhand and other regions], delivering residential and commercial projects that prioritized structural quality and long-term livability over short-term sales cycles. That philosophy, Srivastva has often noted internally, was never about chasing the fastest launch-to-sale timeline, it was about ensuring that every buyer who trusted the brand with their life savings got exactly what was promised.

That discipline has mattered most during the industry's difficult stretches. Indian real estate has weathered demonetization, RERA's regulatory overhaul, the NBFC liquidity crisis, and a pandemic that froze construction and sales simultaneously. Many developers who over-leveraged during boom years didn't survive these shocks. Assotech did, and used the downturns to reset its execution model, tighten project financing discipline, and double down on transparent buyer communication.

What distinguishes Srivastva's approach is a conviction that real estate is fundamentally a trust business before it is a construction business. Under his leadership, the company built a reputation for honoring possession timelines and maintaining open channels with homebuyers practices that are still not universal in the sector, even post-RERA.

Today, as the company expands into Tier-II markets like Bhubaneswar and Ranchi, Srivastva's thesis is that India's next real estate growth story won't be written in the metros alone. Rising disposable incomes, improving infrastructure, and migration patterns in Tier-II cities are creating demand for the same organized, quality-first development that metros have long taken for granted, and Assotech Group is positioning itself early in that shift.

Forty years in, Srivastva's own framing of the journey is simple: longevity in real estate isn't achieved through any single successful launch. It's earned one delivered project, one satisfied homebuyer, and one honored commitment at a time. As Assotech Group enters its next chapter with new launches across Ranchi, Ghaziabad, and Bhubaneswar, that founding principle remains the throughline connecting four decades of work to what comes next.

For more information, visit: https://assotechgroup.com/