5th edition Brand of the Year 2026-27 Celebrates Excellence in Building Enduring Brands

Team Marksmen Network successfully hosted the 5th Edition of Brand of the Year 2026–2027 in Mumbai, bringing together India's foremost marketing leaders, business visionaries, policymakers for a day dedicated to celebrating excellence in customer experience, and business transformation.

Presented by Marksmen Daily in association with India Today and Media Partner Business Standard, the summit was curated around the theme "Intelligent by Design: Creating Experiences That Anticipate," highlighting how brands are evolving from merely capturing consumer attention to building intelligent, predictive, and deeply human experiences that inspire lasting trust and loyalty.

The event witnessed participation from over 150 senior leaders, including CEOs, CMOs, founders, marketing heads, customer experience leaders, and business decision-makers representing some of India's most respected organizations.

The day commenced with a welcome address by Rishi Kapoor, CEO & Director, Team Marksmen Network, setting the stage for conversations around the changing dynamics of consumer behaviour, AI-powered marketing and experience-led differentiation

The keynote address, "After Attention: The Authority Code for Enduring Brands - Building Trust, Relevance and Leadership Clarity in an Algorithmic World," was delivered by Shailja Saraswati, Founder Unstoppable Network.

A high-impact Fireside Chat titled "Engineering Brand Desire: Designing Intelligent, Seamless Experiences That Shape the Next Decade of Consumer Engagement and Leadership" brought together some of the country's leading marketing professionals:

K. Radhakrishnan, Co-Founder, IBEC India | Former Executive Leader, StarQuik, Future Group India & Reliance Retail

Co-Founder, IBEC India | Former Executive Leader, StarQuik, Future Group India & Reliance Retail Dolly Davda, Head of Marketing, BookMyShow

The session was expertly moderated by Karan Karayi, Editor-in-Chief, Team Marksmen Network.

The discussion explored how businesses are leveraging artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, omnichannel engagement, customer intelligence, and human-centred design to create seamless experiences that strengthen customer loyalty and drive sustainable growth. Panelists emphasized that while technology continues to redefine marketing, trust, authenticity, and emotional relevance remain the strongest differentiators.

The event concluded with the prestigious felicitation ceremony, recognising all that have demonstrated outstanding excellence in innovation, customer experience, market impact, and sustained consumer trust across diverse sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Akash Tiwari, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Team Marksmen Network, said:

"Today's brands are no longer defined solely by visibility or market share they are defined by the trust they build, the experiences they create, and the purpose they stand for. This event continues to celebrate organizations that are redefining leadership through innovation, customer obsession, and meaningful impact."

The event concluded with networking and celebrations as industry leaders exchanged ideas and strengthened collaborations, reaffirming the platform's role in advancing India's marketing ecosystem.

The event honours were presented to distinguished brands across diverse sectors for creating meaningful consumer impact and setting new benchmarks in their respective industries, those included:

AMBA SHAKTI SD TMT

Aveeno Baby India

Bajaj General Insurance

BookMyShow

Dunlop Tyres

Episoft AC

HDFC Life

HP Lubricants

Kissan

Mahindra XUV 7XO

Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs

Mahindra Insurance Brokers Ltd.

Mee Mee

Mitsubishi Electric

Mr.DIY India

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Niconi (Tan Removal Category)

Switch Mobility

TATA MOTORS – INTRA GOLD PICKUPS

ToneTag

VIVA Composite Panel Private Limited

UNIQLO

These recognitions reflected the diversity and strength of India's marketing ecosystem from legacy enterprises to emerging category leaders highlighting organizations that continue to build enduring consumer trust through innovation, quality, purpose-driven leadership, and exceptional customer experiences.

About Team Marksmen Network

Team Marksmen Network is one of India's leading integrated knowledge platforms, bringing together business leaders, policymakers, innovators, industry experts, and organizations through high-impact conferences, leadership forums, research initiatives, recognition platforms, and strategic thought leadership.

With a strong presence across sectors, Team Marksmen continues to create meaningful conversations that inspire transformation and recognize excellence across India's evolving business landscape.

For media queries or partnership opportunities, please write to contact@teammarksmen.com.