62,000 Matrimonial Fraud Cases in One Year. We Check CIBIL Before a Home Loan - But Nothing Before Marriage.

As AI-generated fake documents flood matrimonial platforms, divorce rates rise, and hidden criminal records destroy families, a Pune startup is asking why the most permanent decision of your life has less verification than a job application.

Every year, 2 crore Indian families spend an average of Rs. 15-30 lakh on a wedding. They verify the caterer. They verify the venue. They verify the photographer.

Nobody verifies the person.

Last month, Kolkata police arrested Matiur Rahman — a man who had spent years on matrimonial platforms as “Manik Roy,” a Hindu professional claiming to earn INR 1.5 crore annually. Fifteen women trusted him. He scammed them all.

It is one of 62,000 cases reported in 2024 — a 900 percent rise over four years. The pattern is always the same: a salary stated. A designation claimed. Documents shown. Months later, when the marriage has happened, the truth surfaces. A salary half of what was stated. A loan never mentioned. A criminal case from three years ago.

We check everything in life — except what matters most

India has built an entire verification infrastructure around every significant decision — except its most permanent one. Before approving a home loan, a bank runs a full CIBIL check. Before issuing a passport, the government verifies identity through Aadhaar. Before a senior government appointment, criminal records are screened.

Marriage has none of this. It has documents — which AI can now generate in under two minutes — and conversation, which can be rehearsed.

Industry observers estimate 60 to 70 percent of profiles on Indian matrimonial platforms contain exaggerated or unverifiable claims. Urban divorce rates have risen 30 to 40 percent over the past decade. Many of these marriages were built on information that a simple background check before marriage would have surfaced.

Milne Se Pehle: verification before commitment

That check is now available. Bina AI Pvt Ltd, founded by Sampath Kolanukonda and Saurabh Joshi, has built India’s first pre-matrimonial self-verification platform. Available at milnesepehle.in , the platform enables individuals to verify themselves — retrieving official records from government and verified sources — and share a certificate with their match.

The model is deliberately different from a detective agency. Rather than secretly investigating the other person, Milne Se Pehle works on self-disclosure. Verified data is pulled from UIDAI for Aadhaar identity, the Income Tax Department for up to two years of ITR income records, the eCourts portal for criminal and FIR history across 3,300-plus courts, CIBIL for full credit history and active loans, and EPFO for employment. Educational qualifications are verified directly from the issuing institution — not from a submitted certificate.

The result is a certificate that cannot be faked, cannot be edited, and is sourced entirely from records the individual did not create. They share it voluntarily. They control who sees it. They can revoke access at any time.

“Verification before marriage is not suspicion,” says Sampath Kolanukonda, founder of Milne Se Pehle. “When someone shares their certificate, they are making a statement: I am exactly who I said I am. That changes everything.”

Three plans cover different stages of the conversation. Parichay at Rs. 1,499 covers identity and criminal records. Vishwas at Rs. 9,999 adds income history, CIBIL, and employment. Bandhan at Rs. 19,999 includes all checks plus one parent’s verification — for families who are complete strangers to each other. Start free at milnesepehle.in. One payment. Valid for life.

The shift is already happening

By December 2024, AFP reported India’s pre-matrimonial detective industry as booming, with agencies processing hundreds of checks a month. Families have always wanted to verify before marriage. What they lacked was a method that was legal, affordable, and did not require treating the other person as a suspect.

Self-verification is that method. When you share your Milne Se Pehle certificate, you are not under suspicion. You are going first. Here is my truth, verified from the source. Asking for theirs becomes easy — not awkward. Just honest.

Kundli baad mein,

Milne Se Pehle certificate dekho.

Sixty-two thousand fraud cases in a year. Divorce rates climbing. The certificate cannot wait.

Bina AI Pvt Ltd