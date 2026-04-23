A Legacy Takes Flight: Sree Subramania Nursing Home Rewards Staff with Air Journey from Calicut to Bengaluru

Calicut: In a remarkable gesture that blends deep-rooted tradition with progressive leadership, Sree Subramania Nursing Home, a NABH-accredited hospital run by the Thekkayil family with over 400 years of heritage, has taken an inspiring step by offering a complimentary flight journey from Calicut to Bengaluru for all its staff members.

This unique initiative, organized as part of its milestone celebrations, goes beyond a staff outing—it stands as a heartfelt tribute to the people who have shaped the institution’s enduring legacy of trust and healing.

A Heritage Rooted in Centuries of Healing

Backed by more than four centuries of continuous traditional medical practice, the Thekkayil family has preserved and passed down time-tested knowledge across generations. Over the past 50 years, Sree Subramania Nursing Home has grown into a centre of excellence, widely respected for its specialized treatments in:

Arthritis and joint disorders

Spine and musculoskeletal diseases

Neurological conditions

Cerebral palsy rehabilitation

Chronic skin diseases

Patients from across India and abroad seek treatment here, drawn by its authenticity, clinical precision, and the added assurance of NABH accreditation, reflecting high standards of quality and patient safety.

From Grounded Service to Soaring Recognition

The flight journey from Calicut to Bengaluru, organized as a one-day retreat, marked a truly memorable milestone—especially for many staff members who experienced air travel for the very first time.

What makes this initiative exceptional is its inclusivity. From doctors and therapists to nursing, housekeeping, and administrative teams, every member of the institution was part of this shared experience.

People: The True Pillars of Legacy

At the heart of this initiative lies a powerful philosophy:

“An institution’s strength lies in its people”

By transforming appreciation into a meaningful life experience, the management has reinforced a culture of respect, gratitude, and unity—values that directly reflect in patient care.

Leadership Perspective

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sanand Ratnam shared:

"Our 400-year-old tradition of healing continues today because of the dedication of our team. This journey from Kozhikode to Bengaluru is a small gesture to honour their commitment. When our people feel valued, our patients receive the best care"

Tradition with a Forward Vision

While firmly rooted in classical healing wisdom, the institution continues to evolve with a modern outlook—embracing progressive practices while preserving its core values.

This initiative reflects that balance:

Preserving heritage

Upholding quality through NABH standards

Empowering people

Inspiring future growth

Setting a Benchmark in Healthcare Culture

In an industry where staff recognition is often limited, SreeSubramania Nursing Home has set a powerful precedent—demonstrating that true excellence in healthcare begins with valuing those who deliver it.

More Than a Journey

For many, this was not just a trip—it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, a symbol of appreciation they will cherish forever.

As the institution continues its journey of healing, this initiative marks a defining moment—where centuries-old wisdom, accredited quality, and human compassion come together—taking gratitude to new heights.