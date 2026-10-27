Anupam Kher Joins Tender247 to Put India's 70 Lakh Crore Tender Economy in the Spotlight

As India's procurement market grows, Tender247 is using AI-driven intelligence to help businesses discover, evaluate and pursue tenders. Its association with Anupam Kher aims to bring this opportunity into the mainstream.

India's biggest customer is the Government of India. But its opportunities are scattered across hundreds of portals, often eluding businesses equipped to pursue them. The platform is addressing this gap, with actor Anupam Kher joining as brand ambassador to bring the market into focus.

The World Bank estimates public procurement at roughly 20 per cent of the country’s GDP, putting the wider market at approximately 70 lakh crore.

Government e-Marketplace (GeM) completed ten years this August with 20 trillion in cumulative purchases. Annual purchases rose from 4.22 billion in its first full year to over 5 lakh crore in each of the last two years. Its first 10 lakh crore took over eight years; the next took less than two.

A Large Market, Scattered Across Systems

GeM represents only part of the ecosystem. In the FY 2025–26 budget, defence procurement stood at 6.81 lakh crore and infrastructure capital expenditure at 11.21 lakh crore, across multiple procurement channels.

Central government tenders above 2.5 million appear on the Central Public Procurement Portal (CPPP). Railways uses IREPS, defence has its own portal, states use GePNIC platforms, and PSUs including Coal India, NTPC and Indian Oil publish separately. Electronic procurement requirements do not mandate a unified portal.

Tender-tracking estimates suggest serious bidders may need to monitor over 30 portals with different logins, search mechanisms and deadlines, challenging even dedicated business development teams.

Micro and small enterprises have won over 9 trillion on GeM, or 45.6 per cent of cumulative purchases, exceeding the mandated quota. An IIT Delhi study of 101 items across FY 2023–24 to FY 2025–26 found GeM prices lower in 74.3 per cent of cases, with savings of 13.6 per cent. Yet platform efficiency does not solve fragmented discovery.

"When we sit with a mid-size manufacturer, the most common thing we hear isn't that they lost a bid. It's that they never knew the tender existed until after it closed. That's not a capability problem. That's a discovery problem, and it's a solvable one."

— Pankaj Modi, Founder, Tender247

Turning Tender Discovery into Bidding Intelligence

Tender247 tracks government, public sector and large private buyers' tenders across hundreds of portals, matching opportunities to businesses' capabilities.

Its AI-powered platform brings together eligibility assessment, analysis of competitors' previous bids, documentation, team coordination and deadline management. AI helps identify relevant opportunities, automate documentation and consolidate the bidding process.

According to the company, the platform can reduce bid preparation time by approximately 90 per cent, potentially helping smaller teams pursue more opportunities without proportionately increasing resources.

"Large contractors have always had someone whose entire job was tracking portals and pricing out rivals. We turned that role into a smart subscription."

— Pankaj Modi, Founder, Tender247

Why Anupam Kher? Taking Tender Intelligence Mainstream

The organisation describes Kher's appointment as the industry's first celebrity association, taking a category traditionally promoted through trade directories, industry networks and direct outreach to a broader business audience.

The association reflects a shared narrative. Across four decades, Kher has portrayed characters navigating difficult systems, often constrained by access rather than ability. The firm argues that capable businesses similarly need the right information to compete.

"India's businesses are not asking for favours. They are asking to see the same information the big players have always had. If my face on a hoarding makes one factory owner in Rajkot check which tenders opened up in his sector last month, this association has done its work."

— Anupam Kher

The aim is to encourage more enterprises to explore opportunities they may have overlooked.

Making India's Tender Economy Easier to Navigate

Tender247 also plans to publish quarterly market intelligence, beginning with the total value of tenders receiving no competing bids. This could reveal opportunities attracting limited attention.

As Public-sector purchasing increases, the company aims to help businesses understand and participate in this market through better access to intelligence. With the actor bringing the conversation into the spotlight, the company hopes to give India's tender economy the attention its scale deserves.