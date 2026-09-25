Bihar Creates History - Banwarilal Chandiwala Launches All-India Franchise Model and "Jewellery on Wheels"

Patna: Banwarilal Chandiwala — India’s largest hallmark silver ornaments mall — is rapidly expanding beyond Bihar and moving towards establishing its presence across the country. The company has initiated its national expansion under its All-India Franchise Model, marking a new phase in its retail journey.

The growth is designed to take the brand’s distinctive precious metal shopping journey to customers in more cities while creating opportunities for business partners across the country. With its focus on hallmarked collections and a wider collection of product portfolio, the company is positioning itself around an organised, contemporary approach to specialised commerce.

Three Partner Outlets Finalised, With More Cities Identified

A key highlight of this expansion is that three partner outlets have already been finalised. At the same time, major cities across the state, including Boring Road in Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Purnia, Ara, Begusarai, Katihar, Munger, Chhapra and Samastipur, along with other prominent cities across India, have been identified for outlet expansion.

The proposed expansion reflects the brand’s intention to build a wider marketplace network while retaining the identity and product focus that originated in Bihar. The partnership model is expected to help bring the brand’s hallmark ornaments and premium offerings closer to customers in different markets.

“Jewellery on Wheels” — Taking Luxury Shopping on the Road

As part of this expansion and innovation journey, the company has also launched “Jewellery on Wheels.” The concept introduces a mobile showroom format, allowing customers to experience accessory shopping beyond a conventional fixed store location.

“Bihar creates a world-first — India’s first luxury jewellery experience on wheels.”

Customers will now be able to enjoy a unique shopping experience featuring hallmarked pieces and premium products not only at the grand flagship mall but also aboard the Jewellery on Wheels bus. The concept brings together Accessories, Mobility, and Luxury Shopping, creating a new-age shopping experience.

Currently, the mobile showroom concept is operational in Patna, while the company has also begun offering franchise opportunities. As the franchise network grows, the concept is intended to support the brand’s wider expansion and potentially bring the mobile ornaments experience to more cities across India.

A Complete Product Experience

The Banwarilal Chandiwala mall offers an extensive collection of premium products, including hallmark precious metal ornaments, artefacts, gifting items, decorative pieces and silver furniture. The broader product offering is designed to demonstrate the versatility of the precious metal beyond traditional ornaments, covering gifting, décor and lifestyle categories as well.

The mall was inaugurated by renowned storyteller and spiritual speaker Jaya Kishori Ji, adding to the significance of the brand’s launch in Bihar.

Taking a Bihar-Origin Retail Identity Nationwide

Through its All-India Franchise Model and Jewellery on Wheels initiative, Banwarilal Chandiwala aims to take the new specialised retail identity that originated in Bihar to major cities across India and bring its unique offerings to customers nationwide.

The strategy combines two complementary growth formats: permanent retail locations through the outlet model and a mobile showroom journey through the initiative. Together, these initiatives are intended to increase the brand’s reach while introducing customers in different markets to its hallmark silver ornaments and wider silver product portfolio.

Banwarilal Chandiwala

India’s Largest Hallmark Silver Jewellery Mall

3 Franchises Finalised — Now It’s Your City’s Turn.