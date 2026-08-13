Chandukaka Saraf Jewels Marks 200 Years of Legacy with Anniversary Celebrations, Special Offers and Commemorative Coin

Pune, Maharashtra, 5 August 2026: Chandukaka Saraf Jewels, one of India’s oldest heritage jewellery brands, has announced the commencement of its bicentennial celebrations, marking 200 years of craftsmanship, trust and customer relationships. The anniversary celebrations will take place across the brand’s stores from 6 August to 16 August 2026, featuring exclusive customer offers and the launch of a limited edition commemorative coin. Founded in 1827, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels has built a legacy spanning generations, evolving with changing consumer preferences while remaining rooted in craftsmanship, authenticity and customer trust. Over the past two centuries, the brand has witnessed several defining chapters in India’s history, including Independence and Partition, the Gold Control era, economic reforms, demonetisation and the COVID-19 pandemic. Through these periods of change, the company has continued to adapt its business while maintaining its focus on quality and customer service. The bicentennial milestone is also an occasion for the brand to acknowledge the generations of customers who have made Chandukaka Saraf Jewels part of their important life moments. From weddings and festivals to investments and heirloom purchases, the jeweller’s journey has been closely associated with families and their traditions across generations. As part of the anniversary celebrations, customers visiting Chandukaka Saraf Jewels stores between 6 August and 16 August 2026 can avail themselves of special anniversary offers. The first 200 customers at each store every day during the celebration period will be eligible for flat making charges ranging from ₹499 to ₹1,099 per gram on selected gold jewellery, along with 30% off on making charges for silver jewellery and silver utensils, subject to applicable terms and conditions. The celebrations will also feature the 200th Year Limited Edition Coin, a commemorative collectible introduced to mark the jeweller’s bicentennial. The coin has been unveiled as a symbolic representation of the brand’s 200-year journey and its longstanding association with jewellery craftsmanship and customer relationships. Speaking on the occasion, a spokesperson for Chandukaka Saraf Jewels said, “Reaching 200 years is a rare achievement and a testament to the trust our customers have placed in us across generations. Every ornament we have crafted carries not just artistic value but also the emotions, traditions and memories of the families we serve. As we celebrate this bicentennial milestone, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to every customer who has been part of our journey. While we remain deeply rooted in our heritage, we also look forward to continuing our legacy by embracing innovation and delivering exceptional experiences for future generations.”

The anniversary initiative will also showcase specially curated jewellery collections that bring together elements of the brand’s heritage with contemporary design sensibilities. The collections are intended to reflect the changing preferences of today’s consumers while retaining the craftsmanship and detailing associated with the jeweller’s legacy.

As Chandukaka Saraf Jewels enters its third century, the company is looking to build on its heritage through continued focus on design, customer experience and retail excellence. The bicentennial celebration represents both a reflection on the brand’s 200-year journey and an acknowledgement of the generations of customers whose trust has helped shape that journey. Customers can visit their nearest Chandukaka Saraf Jewels showroom between 6 August and 16 August 2026 to explore the anniversary collections, avail themselves of the special offers and participate in the brand’s bicentennial celebrations.