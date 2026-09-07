Clove Dental, Align Technology Announce Partnership to Expand Digital Orthodontic Care Across India

India's dental care sector has been steadily embracing digital technologies in recent times. A new initiative by Clove Dental and Align Technology highlights how innovations in diagnostics and treatment planning are becoming more accessible to patients beyond major metropolitan centres.

Clove Dental, India's largest multi-location dental network and the country's largest Invisalign®️ treatment provider, has completed the deployment of 106 iTero Lumina™️ intraoral scanners across its clinics nationwide. This is in addition to the company's existing fleet of iTero scanners, strengthening itsdentistry capabilities across the network.

With the new generation iTero Lumina™️ technology now operational, patients visiting Clove clinics across India will have access to advancedscanning, AI-powered visualisation and improved Invisalign®️ treatment planning.

One of the key features of the new platform is its ability to generate highly detailed 3D images of a patient's mouth within minutes. Using tools available on the Align™️ Digital Platform, clinicians can now demonstrate potential outcomes and help patients visualise how their smile could look after completing Invisalign®️ treatment.

Through Invisalign SmileView™️ and other planning tools, patients can see a simulation of potential results before surgery even begins.

For dentists, the scanners offer a larger field of view and detailed 3D imaging that can improve diagnosis, planning and patient communication. The integration of tools such as the Align™️ Oral Health Suite and Invisalign Smile Architect™️ also supports long-term monitoring and coordinated restorative and orthodontic planning.

The technology is expected to improve the patient experience as well. The iTero Lumina™️ scanner uses a wand that is 50 per cent smaller than its predecessor and is designed to scan twice as fast, eliminating the need for conventional putty impressions. This can makevisits more comfortable, particularly for children, senior citizens and patients who experience anxiety during medical procedures.

Industry observers note that the significance of the collaboration lies not only in the technology itself but also in the scale at which it is being deployed.

Align Technology brings nearly three decades of experience in digital orthodontics and has supported the treatment of approximately 23 million patients worldwide using the Invisalign®️ System. Clove Dental, meanwhile, operates a network of 715 clinics with more than 1,700 dentists and has treated over 3.5 million patients since its inception.

The partnership is expected to help bridge the gap in access to advanced orthodontic technologies by making workflows available across a large network of clinics. According to the companies, patients beginning Invisalign®️ treatment in smaller cities and towns will be able to access similar digital tools and treatment planning capabilities available in larger urban centres.

Clove Dental said its clinical teams have undergone comprehensive training and have already conducted more than 6,000 scans using the new platform. The company added that initial patient response has been positive.

Commenting on the rollout, Sameer Mathur, Managing Director, India, on behalf of Invisalign India LLP, said the initiative reflects a shared commitment to improving patient experiences through technology and expanding access to advanced dentistry solutions across the country.

Amarinder Singh, CEO of Clove Dental, said the deployment represents the next phase of the company's digital transformation efforts and reinforces its focus on making world-class dental care accessible through technology-driven treatment solutions.

As competition and innovation continue to reshape India's healthcare landscape, this collaboration underscores a broader industry shift toward digitally enabled care, where technology is increasingly being used to improve diagnosis, treatment planning, patient understanding and clinical outcomes.