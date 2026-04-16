Interest rate is one of the most important factors that impacts both your monthly EMI and the cost. Comparing before applying can save you a significant amount of money over the tenure.

On Bajaj Markets, you can compare personal loan interest rates from multiple lenders, helping you find the most competitive ones that suit your needs.

How This Work

Personal loan pay can vary based on multiple factors. Generally, there are two types models:

Fixed Rate This stays constant throughout the term, ensuring that your EMI remains the same. Reducing Balance Rate Interest is charged only on the outstanding principal, meaning your payments decrease as you pay off.

It’s essential to understand that the price quoted is often a nominal one, not the APR. The APR includes the borrowed price as well as any associated charges, such as processing fees, making it a more comprehensive way to contrast offers.

Key Factors That Influence Your Monthly Expense

Several elements determine this:

Credit Score A higher score typically qualifies you for better fare. A score above 750 is considered ideal. Income and Employment Lenders prefer applicants with a stable income source and a strong employment history. Existing Debt High levels of existing debt (higher Debt-to-Income ratio) may lead to higher prices.

Amount and Tenure

Larger amounts or longer tenures might result in higher spend due to the increased risk for loaners.

What to Compare Beyond

While these are critical, they’re not the only factor that determines the cost. Consider these additional elements when comparing offers:

Processing Fees This one-time fee is charged by the lender for your application Prepayment or Foreclosure Charges Some leasers charge fees if you decide to pay off early Late Payment Penalties Understand the penalty for missing or delaying payments Tenure A longer term may reduce your monthly fare, but it can increase the overall spend

A low one might seem appealing, but it's essential to look at all charges and contrast them across different lenders.

How to Compare Offers on Bajaj Markets

Comparisons on Bajaj Markets are simple. Here’s how you can do it:

Visit Bajaj Markets’ Personal Loan Page

Click on the 'Compare' tab

A new window will pop up, prompting you to ‘Add to Compare’

Add up to four loaner that seem suitable for you

After selecting your preferred loaner, click on ‘Compare Now’

You’ll see a detailed comparison of all selected lenders, including their ROI, amounts, terms, and service charge

After comparison, you can apply for personal loan online

EMI and Total Loan Comparison

When choosing a PL, it’s essential to compare more than just the interest. Even a small difference can have a significant impact on your monthly pay.

Here’s a detailed example comparing two different offers:

Scenario: ₹3 Lakhs Over 24 Months

1: 12%

EMI: ₹14,110

Fee: ₹3,000

Total: ₹3,38,640 (₹3,00,000 principal + ₹38,640 + ₹3,000)

2: 13%

EMI: ₹14,451

Fee: ₹4,000

Total: ₹3,47,384 (₹3,00,000 principal + ₹47,384 + ₹4,000)

At first glance, the difference between the two may seem small—just ₹341. However, the difference is much more significant.

Total Difference: ₹3,47,384 (2) - ₹3,38,640 (1) = ₹8,744

In this example, 2, with the 1% higher, ends up costing you an extra ₹8,744 over the 24-month term. This illustrates that even a small increase can have a substantial effect on the amount you’ll pay back.

How Other Factors Play a Role

While the this is a crucial factor, there are other elements to consider when comparing:

Processing Fee 1 has a charge of ₹3,000, while 2 has ₹4,000. This difference adds to the spend, making 2 more expensive even before considering this. Tenure A longer term would reduce the 30 day pay but increase the amount paid. Conversely, a shorter time may increase it but reduce the expense.

Summary

Bajaj Markets provides an easy and efficient way to compare rates from multiple lenders, so you can make an informed decision.