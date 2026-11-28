Over 2,000 Gujarat floods motor cases worth 28.5 crore resolved by the end of H1 FY27.

Medical reimbursements completed within 2.4 days on average; fastest in 5.4 hours.

Customer grievances addressed in under two days, with 95% resolved in the first interaction.

Bengaluru, 18 November 2026: Go Digit General Insurance Limited, one of India's leading new-age insurers, today released its 15th Transparency Report, offering a detailed account of its settlement performance, customer service and financial results for H1 FY27. During the period, the company settled over 6.2 lakh claims, up 32% year-on-year, while cashless medical pre-authorisation requests were approved within 25.1 minutes on average.

The report further revealed that the insurer resolved 2,109 motor cases following the Gujarat floods, paying 28.5 crore by the end of the first half of FY27. During the same period, medical reimbursements were processed within 2.4 days, while customer complaints were addressed in under two days, with 95% resolved during the initial interaction.

On its busiest day during the first half of the financial year, Digit completed 11,750 claim settlements. Since inception, the company has served over 9.4 crore customers and resolved more than 48 lakh cases, with a cashless network spanning over 23,500 garages and 10,500 hospitals across India.

Here is a snapshot of key insights from the 15th Transparency Report:

Health Claims : Cashless facility requests were approved within an average of 25.1 minutes, compared with 26.9 minutes in H1 FY26. Reimbursements were completed within 2.4 days on average.

: Cashless facility requests were approved within an average of 25.1 minutes, compared with 26.9 minutes in H1 FY26. Reimbursements were completed within 2.4 days on average. Motor Claims : The largest third-party compensation paid during the period stood at 1.9 crore for a fatal accident involving a private car and 1.4 crore for a two-wheeler.

: The largest third-party compensation paid during the period stood at 1.9 crore for a fatal accident involving a private car and 1.4 crore for a two-wheeler. Customer Grievances : Complaints were addressed within a typical turnaround time of one day and 23 hours, while 95% of policyholders received a resolution during their first interaction with the call centre.

: Complaints were addressed within a typical turnaround time of one day and 23 hours, while 95% of policyholders received a resolution during their first interaction with the call centre. Policy Processing : Retail vehicle insurance proposals took under half an hour to process, while medical coverage applications were completed in a mean duration of 5 hours and 2 mins.

: Retail vehicle insurance proposals took under half an hour to process, while medical coverage applications were completed in a mean duration of 5 hours and 2 mins. Peak-Day Capacity: The insurer issued up to 3.5 lakh policies and completed as many as 11,750 settlements in a single day, demonstrating the scale supported by its operating systems.

The company also highlighted service areas where turnaround times increased during the period. Vehicle repair authorisation time rose from 14 hours and 44 minutes to 17 hours and 39 mins, while cashless medical discharge clearance time increased from 52.5 minutes to 63.6 mins. The insurer also recorded longer processing durations for certain vehicle policy servicing requests, including registration and nomination changes, identifying these as areas requiring further improvement.

Digit launched its Transparency Report in 2018 to provide policyholders and other stakeholders with a clear and open view of its performance across settlements, service delivery and operational parameters.