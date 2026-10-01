Dithari enters India, building its first refurbishment facility in Bangalore to bring internationally proven, made-in-India refurbished technology to the country

Bangalore: Dithari, an international circular-technology company and one of the largest IT liquidators in the GCC, has announced its entry into the Indian market with its first refurbishment facility in the city. For four years, the brand's certified refurbished devices have been trusted by customers across some of the world's most quality-conscious markets: the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman, through its own retail chain, Buyology, and a footprint spanning 32 countries. The new facility will source and re-engineer used laptops and smartphones locally, giving each device a certified second life and making high-quality technology more affordable for students, professionals, and businesses.

An IT asset does not necessarily become obsolete when its first owner no longer needs it. A company upgrading its workforce, a business closing an office, or an individual replacing a phone all create the same gap: the owner's need for the device has ended before the device's useful life has. Too often, that remaining life goes to waste, with a working laptop left forgotten in a storeroom or a phone discarded long before it had to be. The firm's model exists to close that gap, recovering value at the point of exit rather than disposal.

It organises this work around three connected capabilities: liquidate, refurbish, certify. Liquidation is the entry point, helping individuals and organisations, including businesses offloading surplus devices after an upgrade, closure or restructuring, recover the remaining value of unneeded equipment. That stock then moves through Buyology, the firm's own online and offline retail chain, alongside third-party marketplaces and e-commerce partners.

Refurbishment then restores devices to a defined quality standard. Every unit follows a standardised, multi-stage process that leads to a single "equal-to-new" grade, backed by warranty, after-sales support and international refurbishing standards. Certification addresses what remains after that: trust. The business is developing a platform that will let any device owner certify their own product's condition and data security before it changes hands, whether or not that product ever passes through its channels.

The venture didn't start as a grand plan. It began as a search for opportunity in the circular economy, and became a bigger cause the deeper the founders looked. Jabeer KM and a team of like-minded enthusiasts saw two problems worth tackling: mountains of electronic waste, and millions of people priced out of the technology they need to learn and earn. Vazeem's joining as COO turned that early conviction into an operation, and the two spent four years building it into a proven presence across the Gulf. Now, they are bringing it to India, and building it in Bangalore.

"Over the last four years, we've had the privilege of growing our business in markets such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman, learning and developing our approach along the way. We're very happy to now bring that experience here and begin building in Bangalore. We see tremendous potential for circular technology in India, and we're excited about combining what we've learned in the Gulf with the talent, capabilities and opportunities this country offers," said Jabeer KM, CEO, Dithari.

The firm's circular-IT initiative is also a registered voluntary commitment on the UN SDG Partnerships Platform, aligned with Goal 12 on responsible consumption and production. Sourcing and refurbishing within the country supports a local circular economy, creating jobs, reducing electronic waste and widening access to affordable devices. The approach follows a simple principle: sourced in India, refurbished in India, for India.

Retail comes next. The company also plans to introduce Buyology to Indian shoppers, with a phased, three-year rollout spanning Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities, carrying devices refurbished at the new facility to store shelves nationwide.

"Our first step here is not a retail store; it is our refurbishment facility. We are bringing a process we have developed and proven over the years in the Gulf, while building the capability to source and refurbish locally. Once that foundation is established, we plan to take Buyology into Tier-1 cities and subsequently into Tier-2 cities, with an ambition to establish 50-plus stores across India within the first two years. We intend to build our retail presence phase by phase, allowing each stage to establish itself before we move to the next," said Vazeem, COO, Dithari.